Uzbek digital forensic experts learn from Moldova’s experience in building accredited IT laboratories

From 21 to 24 October, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, with the support of the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, organized a study visit for five digital forensic specialists from Uzbekistan to Moldova. The purpose of the visit was to discuss experiences and lessons learned from setting up digital forensic laboratories and obtaining an international accreditation.

“As we are currently finalizing the construction of our new IT laboratory and soon will start the process for obtaining international accreditation, learning from the experiences of Moldovan colleagues is priceless. Building capacities in this area is a long-term process, but, thanks to the lessons learned from our international partners, we can do so in a much more effective and efficient way,” said Khagani Gadjiev, Acting Head of the Research Institute for Digital Forensics under the Law Enforcement Academy of Uzbekistan.

The study visit included two IT laboratories in the General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova — one in the Forensic and Judicial Expertise Centre and one in the Centre for Combating Cybercrime — and the IT laboratory in the National Anticorruption Centre of Moldova. The discussions revolved around the technical setup, infrastructure and equipment used in the IT laboratories, standard operating procedures and guidelines for various stages of the digital forensic process, practical case studies, and requirements for international accreditation.

“International collaboration is important for the progress in any scientific field. But in case of digital forensics, it is absolutely essential as digital technologies are constantly evolving. We are thus always open to share our experiences with the colleagues from abroad and learn from each other,“ said Ion Gaina, Head of the IT Forensic Department at the Forensic and Judicial Expertise Centre of the General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova.

The study visit was a direct follow-up to the national assessment of digital forensic capacities in Uzbekistan conducted by the OSCE under the second phase of the OSCE’s regional capacity-building project on combating cybercrime in Central Asia. The findings and recommendations from the assessment were summarized in a roadmap for strengthening digital forensic capacities which was presented to the Uzbekistan’s national authorities in July 2025.