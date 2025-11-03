Voters had distinct choices in North Macedonia’s local election run-off, but not all candidates had equal campaign conditions: international observers

SKOPJE, 3 November 2025 – The second round of North Macedonia’s mayoral elections offered voters a choice between political alternatives and the campaign was competitive in most municipalities, but not all candidates had equal campaign conditions and the continued involvement of government officials in the campaign continued as well as persistent allegations of pressure on voters and numerous allegations of vote buying were of concern, international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement today.

While election legislation covers some aspects of the second-round election process, several key areas remain either unregulated, ambiguous, or insufficiently detailed. The law also lacks a clear timeline and detailed rules for technical preparations for voting.

"The second round of the mayoral elections took place in an orderly manner and the campaign remained overall competitive, but not all candidates enjoyed equal conditions,” said Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission. “We have been observing the electoral process since early September, and while the legal framework provides a technical basis for holding democratic elections. numerous inconsistencies and gaps remain, particularly concerning the electoral administration, media access, and the system for resolving election disputes.”

A second round of mayoral elections was held in the municipalities in which no candidate had won an absolute majority in the first round on 19 October. The election administration continued to manage election preparations efficiently, and generally enjoyed high levels of public trust. The process on election day was generally assessed as well-organized, professional, and calm, although the frequent tracking of voters noted by observers was of concern.

Observers noted that the election commission grouped some complaints instead of reviewing them individually, and its rigid, overly formalistic approach meant the investigation of some cases was limited, raising concerns about due process and the right to an effective remedy. Positively, the relevant court handled appeals thoroughly, following established procedures in sessions that were open to the public.

As in the first round, the fundamental freedoms of expression as well as of association and assembly were respected, and candidates were able to campaign freely. However, the tone of the campaign was more restrained than in the first round, with some instances of personal attacks by candidates and party leaders towards each other. The continuing involvement of government officials in the campaign at times blurred the line between state and party. Worrying allegations of pressure on public-sector employees and voters persisted, as well as numerous allegations of vote buying.

Campaign finance reporting requirements remained limited for the second round, and the absence of oversight undermined transparency and reduced accountability. None of the institutions tasked with campaign finance oversight launched proceedings against candidates failing to comply with reporting requirements before the first round, further weakening public trust.

The coverage in the news programmes of all broadcasters monitored by the observation mission was generally neutral. At the same time, state funds for political advertising and airtime allocation were distributed among candidates according to the same formula applied during the first round, disadvantaging independent candidates and parties not represented in parliament, and effectively excluding smaller parties with a parliamentary group. Several candidates also raised concerns regarding manipulative narratives on social networks, and a number of instances of inflammatory rhetoric were noted online.

ODIHR’s election observation mission to the local elections in North Macedonia opened on 5 September and will remain in the country until 12 November.

