Promoting Freedom of Religion or Belief: OSCE Mission Signs MoU with Theological Faculties

Sarajevo, 3 November 2025 — The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with three theological faculties — the Faculty of Catholic Theology, the Faculty of Islamic Theology, and the Faculty of Orthodox Theology “St. Vasilije Ostroški” — establishing co-operation around the Joint Master’s Programme in Interreligious Studies and Peacebuilding.

“Today’s event marks not only the formalization of a partnership but also a shared commitment to building peace and understanding through learning and dialogue,” said Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, Head of Mission. “The Mission’s core mandate in Bosnia and Herzegovina is to support lasting peace and stability. We recognize that genuine peace must be nurtured both within and across communities, through education and constructive dialogue that bridge divides and foster mutual understanding.”

The Joint Master’s Programme aims to strengthen the foundations of lasting peace by bringing together future leaders from different faith traditions to study, reflect, and work side by side. The inclusion in the Programme of topics related to the right to Freedom of Religion or Belief highlights the importance of understanding and learning about this fundamental human right.

Professor Pavle Mijović, from the Faculty of Catholic Theology, emphasized the importance of this step, expressing satisfaction that the Memorandum of Co-operation between the Mission and the Deans of the three theological faculties has been signed. “We are grateful to the OSCE for recognizing the importance of this program and for supporting our joint efforts in peacebuilding and interreligious dialogue. We believe that this co-operation will further deepen understanding of interreligious dialogue and peacebuilding and contribute to the overall progress of society,” Mijović concluded.

This initiative forms part of the Mission’s broader efforts to promote freedom of religion or belief and strengthen interreligious dialogue as a cornerstone of sustainable peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.