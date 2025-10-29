Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: Launch of Court Interpreters’ Robing Programme

Program director

Deputy Minister, Mr Andries Nel, MP

Deputy Chief Justice D Mlambo

Chairperson of Legal Aid South Africa: Judge Mbhele

NDPP: Adv. B. Batohi

Chairperson of the Chief Magistrates Forum

Veteran Interpreter, Ms P Nkasa

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good morning

Let me start by congratulating all those who are getting robed today. Well done to you!

Today marks a historic moment in the evolution of our justice system. We gather to launch the Court Interpreters’ Robes, a pioneering initiative that places South Africa at the forefront of global efforts to professionalise court interpreting. This is the first robing of court interpreters in the world, and it is happening here, in our country a testament to our commitment to justice, dignity, and inclusion.

Court interpreters are not merely linguistic facilitators. They are guardians of constitutional rights, ensuring that every person regardless of language, background, or ability has meaningful access to justice. Your services are an integral part of the functioning of our courts without which justice would not be served.

More than 70 years ago, the Freedom Charter, which remains our guiding light towards a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and a more equitable society proclaimed that “There shall be justice for all”.

Universal access to justice can only be attained when every citizen in our country can access justice and participate in a court process in the language of their choice. Properly utilised, language interpretation in our courts can transform our language diversity from being barrier to an instrument for empowerment, social cohesion and a creation of a more just society.

As part of the justice system, court interpreting must also be practiced in manner that demonstrates a shift from language interpretation under the unjust system of apartheid to language interpretation in a democracy that embraces human rights and diversity. During apartheid, South African court interpreters faced inadequate training, poor working conditions, and a lack of professional recognition, which was compounded by the system's racial inequalities.

At that time, the state provided interpreters with only a short, superficial orientation known as "sphaza training," and interpreters were often forced to travel long distances without adequate support, sometimes having to sleep in cells or toilets because of segregation laws.

Interpreters were inadequately trained, unjustly treated, and expected to be complicit to the injustices dispensed by the apartheid courts. This lack of investment in training and professionalization contributed to a system where interpreters were often seen as mere linguistic transfer tools rather than crucial communication facilitators.

Under democracy, the rights of everyone, regardless of their race or social class or cultural background or the language they speak, is sacrosanct.

Appearing before a court of law may sometimes mean a difference between freedom or captivity, or loss of property that may deprive an individual their livelihood so that it is imperative for every individual who appears before our courts to be given every opportunity to get the justice they deserve and in the language they understand.

It is for this reason they we have invested in ensuring that court interpretation is given the attention that it deserves. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, through Justice College, will continue to provide foundational training for interpreters.

Justice College remains a cornerstone of our efforts to build capacity and uphold standards. We will ensure that interpreters get the best training so that they can strengthen our judiciary and by extension our democracy.

Our decision to take this important step of robing you as interpreters is motivated by the recognition of the responsibility that you carry as language interpreters in our courts. Equally, it behoves you to carry out your tasks professionally, ethically and without prejudice.

I say this because I have been confronted with complaints raised against some members of your profession who miss court sessions because they absent themselves without a valid reason or show up at work intoxicated with alcohol and unable to perform their duties.

This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Faced with the challenge of huge case backlogs, our courts cannot afford to have court interpreters who do not understand the importance of pulling their weight to improve court efficiency. As interpreters you need to understand that you are at the coal face of our judiciary and the justice system in general.

This means that you must internalise the notion that yours is vocation that must be carried out with a spirit of ubuntu. You must be the embodiment of the Batho Pele principles of public service.

In this regard you must demonstrate a strict adherence to the ethical foundation of interpreting which is built on the following amongst others:

Accuracy and impartiality — interpreting faithfully, without distortion or omission.

Professional integrity — maintaining confidentiality, avoiding conflicts of interest, and refraining from offering legal advice.

Respect and empathy — treating all individuals with dignity, especially those most vulnerable.

Cultural and linguistic sensitivity — recognising the richness of South Africa’s multilingual society.

Commitment to continuous learning — staying informed and improving skills through training and education.

These principles, drawn from the Court Interpreters’ Pledge, must guide every interpreter’s conduct, even though the pledge will not be formally recited today.

I call on all interpreters to take a stand, not only by wearing the robe with pride, but by embracing the responsibilities it represents. The robe is not just a garment; it is a symbol of your role as a professional, an equal partner in the courtroom, and a defender of justice.

However, professionalisation demands more. I urge interpreters to pursue further education to deepen your expertise and broaden your qualifications.

The Departmental Bursary Scheme is available to support you in this journey. Let us move beyond internal training and embrace the full spectrum of academic and professional development.

The recent proclamation of the South African Language Practitioners’ Council Act, 2014 (Act No. 8 of 2014) by the President on 23 July 2025, and its commencement on 29 August 2025, marks a defining moment in our collective pursuit of professionalising language services.

This Act establishes the South African Language Practitioners’ Council, which will:

Regulate the language practice profession,

Accredit and register practitioners,

Develop and enforce ethical codes of conduct,

Promote inclusivity and access to the profession, especially for indigenous language speakers.

This Council will be instrumental in standardising and elevating the status of interpreters, ensuring that their work is recognised, respected, and protected.

Inclusivity is not a slogan, but it is a practice. The Department has ensured the availability of South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters at Commissions of Inquiry and other public interest platforms. This reflects our commitment to engaging the Deaf Community, as demonstrated by the invitation extended to DeafSA to participate in today’s ceremony.

We are prepared and determined to build a justice system that speaks to all South Africans, in all languages, including SASL.

To our interpreters:

Stand tall. Speak truth. Serve justice.

Wear your robe with pride and let it remind you of your ethical duty.

Continue to learn, grow, and lead through Justice College, through higher education, and through your daily service.

Be the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves, and the bridge between law and understanding.

Let this launch be the beginning of a new era one of professional excellence, ethical leadership, and linguistic justice.

I wish you all the best.

Thank you.

