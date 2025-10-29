Agriculture on climate advisory for 2025/26 summer season

As winter concluded and spring began, rain fell in parts of both the summer and winter rainfall areas. Winter crops are in good condition, however, the Southern Cape is facing drought stress that will impact crops negatively. Summer crop farmers are preparing for the planting season. The veld and livestock conditions are generally in reasonable condition across the country with pockets of poor conditions. The average level of major dams remains high in most provinces.

According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service, dated 30 September 2025, above-normal rainfall is anticipated for the north-eastern regions of the country during late spring and in the summer. There are, however, indications that parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo may receive below-normal rainfall during this period. Minimum and maximum temperatures are largely expected to be above-normal for most parts of the country during the late spring and summer seasons, with a notable exception of maximum temperatures over the south-western coastal areas to be below-normal.

With the seasonal forecast in mind, farmers are advised to follow the weather and climate forecasts regularly to make informed decisions and wait for sufficient moisture before planting. In addition, farmers must continually conserve resources in accordance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act 1983, (Act No. 43 of 1983).

Livestock should continually be kept in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld. Farmers are further advised to provide additional feed and relevant licks to livestock to avoid mortalities. Furthermore, livestock should be provided with enough water points on the farm, as well as shelter during bad weather conditions. The veld will remain dry in summer rainfall areas until sufficient rain has been received. Therefore, the construction and maintenance of fire belts through mechanical means should be prioritised, as well as adherence to veld fire warnings in all areas. Episodes of heatwaves and localised flooding are likely during summer, as such, farmers should have mitigation measures in place. Farmers are encouraged to implement strategies provided in the early-warning information issued.

The department will partner with all relevant stakeholders to continue raising awareness in the sector and capacitating farmers on understanding, interpreting, and utilising early-warning information for disaster risk mitigation and response.

Enquiries:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 623 3012

E-mail: MosesR@nda.agric.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA