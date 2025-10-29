Western Cape Education on school library resources up for grabs

International School Library Month (ISLM) takes place annually during the month of October, so the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is celebrating with a School Library Competition, where learners can win school library resources to the value of R350 000 for their school!

The theme for this year is “Do you speak Maths?” and we invite learners to tell us the ways in which Maths is a language and why it is so important, as well as how winning library resources for their school would help improve learner performance in all subjects.

Learners often struggle with word problems in Maths assessments, so we are highlighting the relationship between Mathematics and Language, and their vital role in supporting learning across all subjects.

The competition, which is run with the support of our department’s Education Library and Information Services (EDULIS), encourages learners to either write a poem, or create a drawing or poster, depending on the grade they are in.

Learners in Grades 4 to 12 can enter the poetry category, with prizes awarded to three high schools with the winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa, and three primary schools with the winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa.

Learners in Grades 1 to 3 can enter the poster or drawing competition, with prizes awarded to three primary schools with the winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa.

One special school will receive a prize for the winning poster or drawing entry.

That’s a total of R350 000 in library resources for our schools!

A minute with all the details on how to enter will be sent to all schools. Entries close on Friday, 12 December 2025, so we encourage all learners to speak to their school about how to enter.

