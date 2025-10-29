Hub Affiliations Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification – Security and Trust at the Core of Its Digital Ecosystem

Certificazione ISO

NAPOLI, PA, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations , a leading company in the affiliate marketing and iGaming sectors, has obtained the ISO 27001:2022 certification – Information Security Management System (ISMS), the international standard that defines the most advanced requirements for managing information security.This achievement confirms the solidity of Hub Affiliations’ organizational model and the company’s ability to protect sensitive data, systems, and infrastructures through a structured governance framework verified according to global criteria.“For us, security is not just a technical requirement, but a cultural principle. With ISO 27001:2022, we make our daily commitment to safeguarding the most valuable asset—trust—tangible. This milestone offers our partners the assurance that every project and every piece of data is managed according to international standards of excellence. It is a sign of maturity and vision”, said Francesco Maddalena, CEO of Hub Affiliations.The adoption of the ISO 27001 standard represents another step forward in Hub Affiliations’ growth strategy, which has always focused on technology, transparency, and reliability as key drivers for sustainable business development.Through a certified management system, the company ensures:- Constant protection of data and infrastructures from internal and external threats;- Continuous prevention and monitoring processes against breaches and unauthorized access;- Ongoing improvement of cybersecurity and governance measures;- A corporate culture built on responsibility, trust, and digital security.With this certification, Hub Affiliations further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for brands and gaming operators, combining technology, governance, and human values within a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.Certified to PROTECT. Ready to LEAD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.