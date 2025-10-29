Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads higher education delegation at Going Global Conference 2025 in London, 28 to 30 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is leading the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) delegation at the Going Global Conference in London, United Kingdom (UK), from 28 to 30 October 2025.

The Going Global conference is an invite-only event organised by the British Council, serving as a key platform for international education leaders to network, discuss policy issues, and shape the future of higher education.

“I am honoured that the British Council invited me to represent South Africa and our department on a global platform, participating in panel discussions and workshops on global education, collaboration, and sharing best practices. Discussions on TVET as skills development centres are crucial for gaining insights to take back home,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Deputy Minister Gondwe will participate in two high-level panel discussions. The first panel is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and focuses on “Opportunity-driven TVET: the future of skills development.” Experts from the UK, the European Union, Malawi, and Ghana will also take part.

Deputy Minister Gondwe's second speaking engagement is scheduled for Thursday, 30 October 2025, with the theme: “Building resilience for a volatile future.” It emphasises the need for academic institutions to adapt and demonstrate resilience amidst geopolitical instability, budget constraints, and technological disruptions such as Artificial Intelligence.

The second panel will include international experts from Türkiye, India, and the UK, along with Deputy Minister Gondwe.

The Deputy Minister will also utilise her working visit to explore opportunities for establishing partnerships and collaborations in youth skills development and potential international scholarships to benefit South African students.

