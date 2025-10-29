Minister Dean Macpherson presents recovery plan for underperforming construction projects and state buildings, 29 Oct

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will, on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, brief the media in Cape Town on the outcome of a special meeting convened with the Ministers and Members of the Executive Council for Public Works and Infrastructure (MinMec) to address the state of underperforming construction projects and neglected public buildings across the country.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, produced a recovery plan aimed at fixing the systemic failures that have delayed or derailed infrastructure delivery, with the goal of getting the basics right and ensuring that communities benefit from functional, well-maintained public infrastructure.

During the media briefing, the Minister will outline the action plan, including immediate interventions, timelines, and accountability measures, to restore performance across the construction and maintenance portfolios in order to deliver quality infrastructure and contribute to economic growth.

The Minister will be joined by Sifiso Mdakane, Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and Batho Mokhothu, Deputy Director-General: Construction Project Management.

Date: Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/899BYyfWTDbsKh7v5

Lennox Mabaso

Department of Public Works & Infrastructure

Chief Director: Marketing & Communications

Cell: 072 752 4949

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

Lesego Moretlwe

DPWI: Media Relations

Cell: 082 957 3677

Leighton Francis

GCIS Cape Town

Cell: 069 926 5640

