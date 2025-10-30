Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market to Grow at 16.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market Size And Growth?

The market for smart motion-activated crosswalks has seen swift expansion in the past few years. The industry, which is expected to proliferate from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.38 billion in 2025, anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Contributing factors to this growth during the historic period include heightened pedestrian safety awareness, escalating urban traffic issues, increased outlay in smart city infrastructures, an uptick in pedestrian-involved road mishaps, and a surge in the need for real-time traffic supervision.

In the coming years, the market size for smart motion-activated crosswalks is projected to experience fast-paced growth. The market is set to surge to $4.35 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth throughout the forecasted period is linked to the escalating adoption of adaptive traffic systems, the increased application of AI in regulating traffic, the spread of governmental safety initiatives, an intensified attention towards crafting walkable cities, and the surge for automated detection of pedestrians. Notable trends expected during this forecast period are improvements in motion-detection technology, superior integration with traffic lights and CCTV, the creation of solar-powered crosswalk systems, advancements in LED-based signaling, and the inception of real-time pedestrian analytic platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market?

The acceleration of smart city endeavors is projected to fuel the growth of the smart motion-activated crosswalk market in the near future. A smart city leverages digital technology and data-driven approaches to enhance its functioning and welfare while diminishing costs and resource usage. The proliferation of smart city projects comes in response to the increasing need for environmentally sustainable urban infrastructure, which enhances effectiveness, connectivity, and the quality of life. A smart motion-activated crosswalk, when incorporated into smart city projects, augments pedestrian safety and traffic efficiency by sensing movement and spontaneously triggering signals or lights for secure crosswalks. For instance, as indicated in the Smart City Index Report issued by IMD Business School, a business school located in Switzerland, the tally of smart cities saw a rise of 16.3%, from 118 cities in 2021 to 141 in 2023. Consequently, the upsurge in smart city ventures is catalyzing the growth of the smart motion-activated crosswalk market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market?

Major players in the Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Mobility GmbH

• LACROIX Group SE

• Iteris Inc.

• Televes S.A.U.

• Econolite Group Inc.

• Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd.

• Sensys Networks Inc.

• Ekin Smart City Solutions Inc.

• Clearview Intelligence Ltd.

• LED Solutions LLP

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Sector?

Leading firms in the smart motion-activated crosswalk market are innovating and integrating AI-powered crosswalk technology to detect pedestrians, predict vehicular movement, and fine-tune signal timing to upgrade safety and traffic efficacy. AI-powered crosswalk technology utilizes artificial intelligence in tandem with sensors and cameras to track pedestrian and vehicle motion instantly, altering signals or warnings to augment safety and traffic movement. For example, in February 2025, Peachtree Corners, a US government website collaboratively with ConnVAS, an Israel-based firm that focuses on advanced traffic and pedestrian safety solutions, rolled out a trial program employing AI-powered crosswalk technology. This system exploits artificial intelligence to identify pedestrians and cyclists intending to utilise the crosswalk, along with vehicles that are approaching. This proactive scheme improves safety by notifying drivers and pedestrians in real time, even when the user hasn't manually triggered the alert system.

How Is The Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market Segmented?

The smart motion-activated crosswalk market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Embedded Sensors, Infrared-Based Systems, Camera-Based Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Wireless, Wired

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Urban Roads, School Zones, Commercial Areas, Residential Areas, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Municipalities, Transportation Authorities, Private Developers, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Embedded Sensors: Pressure Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Microwave Or Radar Sensors

2) By Infrared-Based Systems: Active Infrared Sensors, Passive Infrared Sensors (PIR), Thermal Infrared Sensors

3) By Camera-Based Systems: Monocular Camera Systems, Stereo Camera Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Or Computer Vision-Enabled Cameras

4) By Other Product Types: LiDAR-Based Systems, Acoustic Sensors, Hybrid Or Multimodal Detection Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smart Motion-Activated Crosswalk Market?

In 2024, North America topped the global smart motion-activated crosswalk market and the Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecasted period, as per the 2025 report. The report provides coverage of various key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

