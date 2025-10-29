Data center boom in Milan, DBA's idea: 'We need an Edge plan like in the US'

DBA Group emphasizing the urgent need for a coordinated plan similar to that already in place in the US

TREVISO, TREVISO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian data center market is experiencing a period of euphoria, with Milan and its province confirming their status as a primary digital hub, set to increase their capacity tenfold in the coming years. DBA, an operating company of DBA Group, an Italian engineering and consulting firm specializing in data center design services, has weighed in on the debate, emphasizing the urgent need for a coordinated plan similar to that already in place in the US.Currently, investment in data center campuses is heavily concentrated in the Milan metropolitan area. Although this concentration guarantees reduced latency for core users in the north, it presents two structural problems. It increases the risk of overloading the local electricity grid and limits the possibilities for sustainable long-term growth. Centralization also concentrates risk in the event of critical events, compromising national resilience.“We are witnessing rapid but disorderly growth. Italy risks limiting its ability to attract investment and innovation if we do not overcome the bureaucratic and logistical obstacles that loom over Milan,” says a spokesperson for DBA Group. “The lack of clear and coordinated national leadership exposes us to fragmented digital development, which inevitably undermines our competitiveness at the European level.”According to DBA, the solution lies in a strategy focused on Edge Computing, an approach that is already widely developed in the United States.In the United States, Edge Computing has become a strategic pillar, driven by applications such as the IoT (Internet of Things), distributed AI, and 5G services, all of which depend on real-time responses and high reliability. Edge infrastructure, designed to process data close to the source, not only drastically reduces latency but also helps to ease the pressure on large data center campuses.“We need to replicate this vision in Italy, pushing the spread of edge infrastructure outside the major hubs. This is not just a technological issue, but a matter of national resilience and the sustainability of the electricity grid,” adds the Group.Marco Spelta, Head of Sales at DBA, also confirmed the economic importance of the sector during a recent conference on Asset Classes.According to Spelta, data centers are no longer simply high-tech buildings, but a true strategic asset class capable of attracting long-term infrastructure capital."The stability of data demand, fueled relentlessly by AI and the cloud, makes data centers a highly reliable investment. However, its full potential as an asset class requires a regulatory framework and land-use planning that guarantees the availability of renewable energy and simplifies permitting. Edge computing, by decentralizing processing, makes the asset class more democratic and less exposed to the risk of urban and energy bottlenecks," concluded Spelta.

