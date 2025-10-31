1836 Property Management Hosts Successful 2nd Annual Open House

2nd Annual 1836 Property Management Open House team photo 1836 Property Management logo displayed on a clear stand, reflecting on a light round table with warm ambient lighting.

1836 Property Management hosted their 2nd Annual Open House in Austin, bringing investors and partners together to connect, learn, and grow.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1836 Property Management, Austin’s premier property management company, recently celebrated another milestone with its 2nd Annual Open House, held on Thursday, September 18th, at the Cannon Room at Eberly.The event brought together clients, partners, and real estate professionals from across Central Texas for an evening of connection and collaboration. Guests enjoyed a relaxed happy hour atmosphere complete with complimentary food, drinks, and conversation—fostering both new and long-standing relationships within the investment community.Following the success of last year’s inaugural Open House, this year’s event continued to highlight 1836 Property Management’s mission: to strengthen partnerships, promote education, and create opportunities for success in real estate investing.“Our goal with this event is simple—to bring people together,” said Matt Leschber, Founder and Visionary of 1836 Property Management. “Real estate investing is built on trust and teamwork, and our Open House gives us a chance to celebrate that collaboration in person.”The evening drew dozens of attendees, including members of the 1836PM team , partner agents, preferred vendors, and current clients. Many expressed appreciation for the company’s ongoing efforts to connect Austin’s real estate community through both professional and personal engagement.As part of 1836 Property Management’s continued growth, the annual Open House has become a cornerstone event for networking, education, and relationship building—reflecting the company’s core values of transparency, collaboration, and performance.To view the full event gallery and watch the event recap video, visit the 1836PM Events Page About 1836 Property ManagementFounded by Matt Leschber, 1836 Property Management is a leader in Austin’s real estate and property management industry. The company helps investors achieve their financial goals through data-driven management, performance-based results, and local expertise.From property acquisition and leasing to maintenance and financial reporting, 1836PM offers end-to-end management solutions designed to maximize returns and minimize stress for property owners.Learn more about the company’s services and upcoming events at 1836PropertyManagement.com

