1836 Property Management Announces Expansion into Houston Market with West Houston Property Management

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1836 Property Management Announces Expansion into Houston Market with West Houston Property Management1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, is excited to announce the expansion of its business with West Houston Property Management.Officially launched in November 2024, West Houston Property Management (WHPM) provides real estate investors in the Houston, Texas, market innovative services for single-family home investments.WHPM comes on the heels of 1836 Property Management’s continued success in the Austin, Texas, region. After focusing mainly on Texas’ fourth-largest city, the team now expands into the state’s largest city, home to more than 2.3 million people.WHPM is committed to providing the same great service to the Houston market that clients have come to know and love in the Austin market. The team will bring its flexible and innovative investment and management experience to every client in the new service region.Some of the unique offerings that West Houston Property Management will provide include technology-driven real estate investing, data-driven analytics, best-in-class marketing tools, real-time performance reporting, potential resident screening, property asset management, rent collection and so much more.1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process.1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.The company’s commitment to excellence has proven out in the numerous recognitions, including being among the 30 Fastest Growing Companies & Leaders to Watch in 2024, being awarded Austin’s City’s Best Award in 2023 and 2024, and receiving the Top Commercial Property Management Company 2024 award.The Austin team currently manages nearly 900 investment properties with $329.70 million in total assets under management for 953 investors. 1836PM has helped its clients in the Austin market achieve an 8.94% average return on equity.Now, the company is committed to doing the same in the Houston market with West Houston Property Management.To learn more about 1836 Property Management, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com To learn more about West Houston Property Management, please visit westhoustonpm.com

