Matthew Leschber, 1836 Property Management Founder, Featured in Recent Edition of Visionary CIOs

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Leschber, the founder of 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, was highlighted in a feature article in a recent edition of Visionary CIOs.Leschber, whose company manages almost 900 properties in the Austin, Texas, region, spoke on the topic of revolutionizing rental property management. He spoke about how he took a personal initiative and transformed it into the now successful 1836 Property Management, which is dedicated to helping real estate investors succeed in the Austin market.In the article, Leschber speaks about how he was driven by the dissatisfaction he was experiencing of how real estate sales became so transactional, as well as the lack of responsiveness that was occurring in property management at the time.In response, he created 1836 Property Management with the goal of building property management services based on long-term relationships, reliability and transparency — with the focus being on individual investors instead of large corporations.As the Visionary CIOs article points out, Leschber built his company to follow the EOS framework for how to run a business. The 1836 Property Management team meets quarterly as well as annually to realign around the core values of the company, ensuring that they are still relevant and clear.The company believes what sets them apart is their focus on communication, creativity and innovation.The latter aspect is extremely important to 1836 Property Management, which is why the company is always looking to integrate modern, cutting-edge technology to help it and its clients succeed in real estate investing.Since it can be hard to predict the real estate market, 1836 Property Management puts proactive risk management strategies in place so they can foresee minor issues before they become major problems — and help their clients address them right away.Visionary CIO is the leading digital magazine dedicated to spotlighting the transformative success stories in the business world. Leschber was featured in a recent edition of the magazine that focused on the “Most Inspiring Real Estate Titans and Redefining the Industry in 2025.”To read the full feature on Matthew Leschber, please visit Visionary CIOs website 1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process.1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com

