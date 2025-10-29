Golden Seasons Brick by Chushan Design Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Golden Seasons Brick

Chushan Design's Innovative Tea Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chushan Design 's "Golden Seasons Brick" as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This distinguished recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the "Tea Trekker Kit," which showcases Chushan Design's expertise in creating functional and aesthetically captivating packaging solutions.The Golden Seasons Brick packaging design addresses the needs of modern, mobile tea enthusiasts by offering a portable and immersive tea ritual experience. By reimagining traditional Pu'er tea rituals through a clever metric poetry system, where each 4g compressed brick represents the four seasons, the design seamlessly integrates cultural heritage into contemporary lifestyles. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, where functionality, sustainability, and cultural relevance are highly valued.The award-winning design stands out for its multisensory engagement and symbolic elements. The tactile textures, inspired by mountain veins, tea leaves, and fingerprints, invite users to rediscover China's rich tea legacy. The gold foil-wrapped tea bricks, reminiscent of imperial seal engravings, elevate the brewing process into a collectible ritual. The modular system, featuring replaceable FSC-certified trays, enables quick and convenient brewing while promoting sustainable habits through packaging reusability and material circularity.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Chushan Design's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the packaging industry. The Silver Award not only validates the design's excellence but also motivates the team to continue their pursuit of innovative solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute to the advancement of packaging design as a whole.Golden Seasons Brick was designed by Chushan Design, with Yin Peng playing a key role in the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Chushan DesignCSD Chushan Design is a full-stack product strategy service brand and one of China's most professional brand power innovation agencies. Leveraging Stanford University's Design Thinking methodology, the 7D Creation Method, Chushan Design helps enterprises achieve growth in brand power and product capabilities. Their comprehensive services encompass the entire value chain, from strategic planning to market execution, empowering brands to transform insights into impactful business outcomes.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to highly functional and aesthetically pleasing designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise and creativity in the Packaging Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, and brand identity reflection.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignawards.com

