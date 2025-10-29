MPD Makes an Arrest in Brookland Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department arrests a man for a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at approximately 11:01 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 3300 block of 15th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, inside of the location, unconscious but breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, and after all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Mignon Brown-Massey, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, members of the Capital area Regional Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darryn Bynum Jr. in Germantown, Maryland. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 25123234

