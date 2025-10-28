Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1284

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - SHALL REPORT IMMEDIATELY IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 6313 AND

SHALL IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER NOTIFY THE PERSON IN CHARGE OF THE

INSTITUTION, SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY OR THE DESIGNATED AGENT

OF THE PERSON IN CHARGE. UPON NOTIFICATION, THE PERSON IN CHARGE

OR THE DESIGNATED AGENT, IF ANY, SHALL FACILITATE THE

COOPERATION OF THE INSTITUTION, SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY WITH

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE REPORT. ANY INTIMIDATION, RETALIATION

OR OBSTRUCTION IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE REPORT IS SUBJECT TO

THE PROVISIONS OF 18 PA.C.S. § 4958 (RELATING TO INTIMIDATION,

RETALIATION OR OBSTRUCTION IN CHILD ABUSE CASES). THIS CHAPTER

DOES NOT REQUIRE MORE THAN ONE REPORT FROM ANY SUCH INSTITUTION,

SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY.

(e) Additional reporting.--A mandated reporter enumerated in

subsection (a) shall make a report of suspected child abuse in

accordance with section 6313 via the Statewide toll-free

telephone number under section 6332 (relating to establishment

of Statewide toll-free telephone number) or by electronic

submission under section 6305 (relating to electronic reporting)

if the mandated reporter comes into contact with or has

reasonable cause to suspect the existence of child sexual abuse

material or artificially generated child sexual abuse material

as those terms are defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312(g) (relating to

sexual abuse of children). This subsection shall apply whether

or not the material was created, displayed or exhibited to

others by a minor. Upon receipt of a report under this

subsection, the department shall transmit a copy of the report

to the appropriate law enforcement agency and may transmit a

copy of the report to the appropriate county agency.

Section 2 3. This act shall take effect in 90 days. AS

FOLLOWS:

