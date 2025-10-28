Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1284
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - SHALL REPORT IMMEDIATELY IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 6313 AND
SHALL IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER NOTIFY THE PERSON IN CHARGE OF THE
INSTITUTION, SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY OR THE DESIGNATED AGENT
OF THE PERSON IN CHARGE. UPON NOTIFICATION, THE PERSON IN CHARGE
OR THE DESIGNATED AGENT, IF ANY, SHALL FACILITATE THE
COOPERATION OF THE INSTITUTION, SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY WITH
THE INVESTIGATION OF THE REPORT. ANY INTIMIDATION, RETALIATION
OR OBSTRUCTION IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE REPORT IS SUBJECT TO
THE PROVISIONS OF 18 PA.C.S. § 4958 (RELATING TO INTIMIDATION,
RETALIATION OR OBSTRUCTION IN CHILD ABUSE CASES). THIS CHAPTER
DOES NOT REQUIRE MORE THAN ONE REPORT FROM ANY SUCH INSTITUTION,
SCHOOL, FACILITY OR AGENCY.
(e) Additional reporting.--A mandated reporter enumerated in
subsection (a) shall make a report of suspected child abuse in
accordance with section 6313 via the Statewide toll-free
telephone number under section 6332 (relating to establishment
of Statewide toll-free telephone number) or by electronic
submission under section 6305 (relating to electronic reporting)
if the mandated reporter comes into contact with or has
reasonable cause to suspect the existence of child sexual abuse
material or artificially generated child sexual abuse material
as those terms are defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312(g) (relating to
sexual abuse of children). This subsection shall apply whether
or not the material was created, displayed or exhibited to
others by a minor. Upon receipt of a report under this
subsection, the department shall transmit a copy of the report
to the appropriate law enforcement agency and may transmit a
copy of the report to the appropriate county agency.
Section 2 3. This act shall take effect in 90 days. AS
FOLLOWS:
20250SB1050PN1284 - 3 -
