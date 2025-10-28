Senate Bill 431 Printer's Number 1281

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 465

PRINTER'S NO. 1281

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

431

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, KEARNEY,

BAKER, MILLER, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 21, 2025

SENATOR PENNYCUICK, COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, AS AMENDED,

OCTOBER 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;

and, in procedure, providing for acceptable denials.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of February 14, 2008

(P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by

adding definitions to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Artificial intelligence." A machine-based system that can,

