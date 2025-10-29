CBP officers seize more than 160 species of reptiles and arthropods at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge, intercepted 163 various species of reptiles and arthropods (spiders and centipedes) concealed within a vehicle with destination to Mexico.

“The smuggling of exotic pets has been on the rise in our area, and we work closely with our partners of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect and preserve these creatures and ensure that importations and exportations of wildlife adhere to all applicable federal requirements,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Jars and bags containing more than 160 species of reptiles and arthropods seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On Oct 22, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a silver Toyota truck attempting to depart the U.S. to Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection. Physical inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of 163 reptiles and arthropods listed below.

(24) Royal Pythons

(15) Green Anoles

(11) Spotted Salamanders

(10) Sick Red Eye Tree Frogs

(10) Albino Milk Snakes

(10) Orange Milk Snakes

(10) Mexican Black King Snakes

(4) Monarch Ball Pythons

(4) Tarantulas

(3) Pacman Frogs (yellow)

(3) Coffee Pacman Frogs

(3) Chilean Rose Tarantulas

(3) Irian Jaya Blue Tongued Skinks

(3) Bearded Dragons

(3) Savannah Monitors

(3) Rankin Dragons

(3) Albino Aberrant Calif. King Snakes

(3) Albino Banded Calif. King Snakes

(3) Albino Striped Calif. King Snakes

(3) Albino/Amelanistic Corn Snakes

(3) Black Corn Snakes

(2) Ball Pythons

(2) Honduran Milk Snakes

(2) Ornate Monitor Lizards

(2) Chinese Caved Geckos

(2) Veiled Chameleons

(2) Centipedes

(2) Green Tree Pythons

(2) High White Calif. King Snakes

(1) Timor Python

(1) Carpet Python

(1) Garter Snake

(1) Banana Blade Clown

(1) Banana Spotnose

(1) Pinstripe Ball Python

(1) Fire Skink

(1) Indian Star Tortoise

(1) Ghost Aztec Jungle Boa

(1) Female Juveline Axanthic Banana Ball Python

(1) Female Juveline Axanthic Banana Lesser Ball Python

(1) Juveline Axanthic Lesser Ball Python

(1) Juveline Axanthic Ball Python

(1) Juvenile Ghost Piebald Ball Python

(1) Juvenille Piebald Ball Python

(1) Male Juvenile Axanthic Banana Enchi Ball Python

CBP OFO officers seized the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took custody of the reptiles and spiders.

Lawful importation or exportation of wildlife such as reptiles requires completion of a declaration for exportation of fish or wildlife, exportation must be done through a designated port and clearance from FWS is required. In most cases licenses are required and user fees must be paid. For more information, please see the following FWS import and export forms. In addition, A federally-accredited veterinarian needs to complete and sign an Interstate and International Certificate of Health Examination for Small Animals and that certificate must be endorsed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Government of Mexico has its own import requirements through the Mexico animal health authority, SENASICA. Also, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species restricts and prohibits trade of specific endangered species so all importations and exports must be in compliance with CITES as well.

