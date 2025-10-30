Power Tool Battery Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power Tool Battery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

Power Tool Battery Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the power tool battery market has seen fast-paced expansion in recent years. Growth is projected to escalate from $2.73 billion in 2024 to $3.03 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The notable development during the historic period can be tied to the climbing adoption of cordless power tools, the escalating demand for mobile energy solutions, heightened consciousness surrounding safety and ergonomics, increased availability of lithium-ion batteries, and an uptick in industrial automation and maintenance requirements.

In the coming years, the power tool battery market is projected to experience significant expansion, reaching a valuation of $4.50 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This predicted growth during the forecasted period is likely due to the escalating demand for intelligent and interconnected power tools, burgeoning investment in construction tools powered by renewable energy, mounting urbanization and construction activities, increased emphasis on sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, and growing consumer inclination for convenience and mobility. The forecast period is expected to witness major trends such as the evolution of fast-charging battery systems, advanced technologies for battery safety, the creation of swappable battery platforms, improvements in compact and high-capacity batteries, and progress in battery monitoring and diagnostics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Power Tool Battery Market?

Growth in the power tool battery market is anticipated to be stimulated by escalating levels of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement endeavors. DIY home improvement undertakings refer to home repairs, renovations or enhancements that are carried out by the individuals themselves, without the aid of professional services. The continual rise in DIY home improvement actions can be attributed to the mounting costs of professional labor, leading homeowners to embark on these projects by themselves to cut costs. Tiny repairs, renovations, and tasks that enhance the home, undertaken independently by homeowners as DIY projects, result in considerable savings on labor costs. Cordless power tools, operating on reliable and high-performance batteries, are essential for these tasks, offering the convenience of portability and easy usability. As per data from Houzz, an American software development platform, in 2023, top home improvement projects in the USA are projected to be kitchen and bathroom remodels. In 2022, an elevated figure of 28% homeowners undertook kitchen upgrades, and 25% carried out bathroom renovations, a slight increase from the 2021 numbers of 27% and 24% in that order. Thus, the rise in DIY home improvement actions is propelling the growth of the power tool battery market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Power Tool Battery Market?

Major players in the Power Tool Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bosch Limited.

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Energy Solution Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Stanley Black And Decker Inc.

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

• Hilti Corporation

• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

• EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

• Makita Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Power Tool Battery Market In The Future?

In the power tool battery market, major corporations are introducing innovations like tabless cell battery technology to boost energy efficiency, increase runtime, and enhance overall tool performance. Tableless cell batteries, by eliminating traditional tabs, facilitate faster charging, improved heat management, and higher power output. For example, in June 2024, the US manufacturing firm DeWalt Industrial Tool Company introduced the XR POWERPACK 8 Ah battery (model DCB2108), which uses this technology and delivers 50% more power and a prolonged lifespan compared to regular cylindrical batteries. In addition, the battery provides a robust overmolded base for impact and weather resilience, an LED state-of-charge indicator, and complete compatibility with 20V MAX tools and chargers, highlighting the industry's emphasis on high-performance, long-lasting solutions that promote the adoption of cordless power tools.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Power Tool Battery Market Growth

The power tool battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Other Types

2) By Tool: Drills, Saws, Lawnmower, Impact wrench, Other Tool

3) By Capacity: 1 Ampere-Hour To 2 Ampere-Hours, Below 1 Ampere-Hours

4) By End-user: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Lithium-Ion: Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

2) By Nickel-Cadmium: Standard Nickel-Cadmium, High Capacity Nickel-Cadmium

3) By Nickel-Metal Hydride: Standard Nickel-Metal Hydride, High Capacity Nickel-Metal Hydride

4) By Other Types: Lead Acid, Lithium Polymer, Solid State

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Power Tool Battery Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Power Tool Battery Global Market Report, North America emerged as the predominant region in 2024. The report predicts the quickest rate of expansion to occur in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The scope of the report encompasses various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

