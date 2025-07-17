BlackVue ELITE 8 Series Redefines Vehicle Surveillance with Extended Parking Mode and Unmatched Low-Light Performance

ELITE 8, Redefined Clarity with Dual HDR ELITE 8 installed in car, view from outside ELITE 8 Rear Camera on rear windshield ELITE 8 touch sensor ELITE 8 in car interior

Power Saving Parking Mode Features Under 1 mA Current Draw and Under 1 Second Wake-Up Time. Clear Capture Under 0.03 Lux with Sony STARVIS 2 Sensor and Dual HDR

Our new Power Saving Parking Mode is a game-changer, offering months of protection with minimal power draw and an incredibly fast wake-up time.” — Jeongmo HA, Project Manager

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a global leader in dash camera technology, today announced the launch of its revolutionary ELITE 8 Series dash cameras, including the ELITE 8-2CH (front and rear) and ELITE 8-1CH (front only) models. While delivering exceptional 2K QHD video clarity and advanced High Dynamic Range (HDR), the ELITE 8 Series stands out with unique features designed for unparalleled long-term vehicle protection and superior performance in challenging conditions.Powered by a state-of-the-art chip and Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, the ELITE 8 Series captures exceptionally crisp and detailed footage in 2K QHD (2560x1440) resolution at 30 frames per second. The ELITE 8 Series comes in single (ELITE 8-1CH) and dual channel (ELITE 8-2CH) configurations and supports Dual HDR, applying High Dynamic Range to both front and rear cameras. This advanced HDR technology, combined with BlackVue's expert image tuning and smart noise reduction, ensures clear and vibrant video recording in high-contrast scenes. Furthermore, the Ultra Low-Light Boost function significantly enhances sensitivity in very dark environments (under 0.03 Lux), providing usable footage even where the human eye can barely see."In a market where video quality is increasingly standardized, the BlackVue ELITE 8 Series differentiates itself through innovative features that address real-world user needs, particularly regarding long-term surveillance," said Jeongmo Ha, Project Manager. "Our new Power Saving Parking Mode is a game-changer, offering months of protection with minimal power draw and an incredibly fast wake-up time. Combined with our enhanced low-light capabilities and dual HDR, the ELITE 8 Series provides peace of mind knowing your vehicle is comprehensively protected, day and night, for extended periods."A key highlight of the BlackVue ELITE 8 Series is its 24/7 Smart Parking Mode, featuring a groundbreaking Power Saving Mode. This mode boasts ultra-low power consumption (under 1mA), enabling the dash cam to stay in standby for weeks, and when paired with a BlackVue Ultra Battery (B-130A), it can provide surveillance for over 12 months. Crucially, unlike many low-power modes, the ELITE 8 Series features an ultra-fast wake-up time of under 1 second, ensuring instant video capture the moment an impact is detected. The system also includes buffered recording options (Motion and Timelapse) and built-in voltage monitoring to protect the vehicle's battery.Additional features of the BlackVue ELITE 8 Series include:● Smart Event Recording: Built-in G-Sensor and GPS detect and tag events like impacts, sudden acceleration, and braking, saving 10 seconds before and 50 seconds after an incident. Up to 50 event files are protected from being overwritten.● Fast Connectivity: Features fast Wi-Fi for quick video transfers and supports an optional LTE Connectivity Module (CM100GLTE) for seamless BlackVue Cloud access and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot functionality.● BlackVue Cloud: Stay connected to your vehicle remotely with instant impact alerts, Live Event Upload, Remote Live View, video backup, and two-way voice communication, powered by AWS.● Enhanced File Management: Adaptive format-free file system, event file overwrite protection, SD card failure alerts, and scheduled reboots ensure reliable recording performance.● User-Friendly Design: Sleek, compact cylindrical design with a 360-degree rotatable mount, touch sensor for manual recording, and easy installation and setup via Seamless Pairing with the BlackVue App.● Built Tough: Designed for safe operation in extreme temperatures with a built-in supercapacitor and overheat protection.● Built-in Speaker and Microphone: Provides voiced system messages in 17 languages, real-time alerts, and audio recording (can be disabled).The BlackVue ELITE 8 Series is available for preorder starting today through authorized BlackVue retailers and online at blackvue.com About BlackVue:Established in 2007, Pittasoft has made BlackVue the standard for simple, reliable, connected and elegant dash​cam design. It pioneered Wi-Fi connectivity for easy setup and management of videos through a mobile phone. It also became popular for its advanced Parking Mode monitoring function.Since 2015, BlackVue has set itself further apart with the launch of BlackVue Cloud, a service enabling remote Live View of in-car footage from anywhere, anytime with the BlackVue app. This unique feature provides both business fleet managers and individual users with new ways to easily monitor their vehicles in real time, from the palm of their hand.Recently, BlackVue innovated yet again with the launch of the Box models, which focus on stealth and security with an innovative form factor and the ELITE Series, featuring the groundbreaking power efficiency for several months of parking surveillance.STARVIS, STARVIS 2 and the logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

