Pre-Orders Opened on October 31 for 'Avatar (Film) Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx Avatar Legacy Collection Front Face Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Avatar (Film) Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx" Statue. Pre-orders began on October 31, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Real Elite Masterline: Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx, inspired by James Cameron’s 2009 film "Avatar".This 1/4 scale statue depicts Jake Sully as “Toruk Makto,” the rider of the Great Leonopteryx. The piece reproduces the appearance of his Avatar body and the creature known as the Last Shadow, presenting both characters in a faithful and detailed form.The statue’s sculpting and paintwork carefully reflect key visual elements from the film, including Jake’s braided hair, patterned skin, and Na’vi-style spear. The design of his equipment, such as the grenades, retains the contrast between his human and Na’vi identities. Special attention was given to the eyes to recreate their layered structure and distinctive coloration.The Great Leonopteryx features orange-toned scales and wide, patterned wings designed to convey its presence as a majestic flying creature. Its posture highlights the connection between the two characters.The Deluxe version includes interchangeable accessories such as a hunting knife and an assault rifle, offering multiple display options. Additionally, a bonus piece—the AMP Suit’s bayonet—is included to complement the scene inspired by the film’s battle sequence.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx Avatar Legacy Collection Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1399Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/4H:87cm W:86cm D:76cmWeight: 22.1kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Avatar-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (for Swappable Right Hands, Assault Rifle)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands (Bare Hand, Hunting Knife)・One (1) Swappable Right Arm (AMP Bayonet) [BONUS PART]Copyright:TM & © 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Jake Sully & The Great Leonopteryx Avatar Legacy Collection Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.