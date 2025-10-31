Pre-Orders Opened on October 30 for 'Batman: Hush (Comics) Catwoman' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Batman: Hush (Comics) Catwoman Front Face Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Batman: Hush (Comics) Catwoman" Statue. Pre-orders began on October 30, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Real Elite Masterline series: Catwoman from DC Comics’ "Batman: Hush". This 1/3 scale statue is based on the iconic storyline illustrated by Jim Lee, known for its detailed portrayal of Gotham’s heroes and villains.Catwoman is sculpted in a rooftop pose inspired by her appearances in the comic. The statue reflects the design and atmosphere of the story through realistic sculpting and detailed paintwork.The head is carefully crafted to show depth and subtle expression, with finely painted eyes, lips, and skin tone. Her suit has a sleek, enamel-like finish that complements the nighttime setting.The base design incorporates symbolic elements from Gotham City, including an angel statue, two cats, and hidden treasures beneath the brick structure.The statue comes with interchangeable parts, including optional head sculpts and left arms, allowing for multiple display options. The Deluxe Bonus Version additionally includes an unmasked portrait of Selina Kyle.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Batman: Hush (Comics) Catwoman Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1399Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/3H:65cm W:53cm D:42cmH:65cm W:44cm D:42cm (Bare Hand)Weight: 12.4KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Batman: Hush-Themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Heads (with Goggles, Normal, Smiling)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Holding Whip, Bare Hand)・Two (2) Head Stands・One (1) Swappable Head (Unmasked) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)For more details, visit our online store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.