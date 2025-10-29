The World Fire and Rescue Championship 2025 Opens in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Fire and Rescue Championship 2025 kicked off today at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The event runs from October 26 to 1st of November and is hosted by Saudi Arabia and organized by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defense in cooperation with the International Federation of Fire and Rescue Sport.The championship brings together more than 300 competitors from 22 countries around the world. Participants will compete in various individual and team disciplines that combine strength, speed, and precision in executing firefighting and rescue operations.Recognized as one of the world’s leading specialized sporting events, the championship serves as a global platform for exchanging expertise and advancing the skills of professionals in the fields of safety and civil protection. It also embodies the values of teamwork, cooperation, and professionalism in carrying out humanitarian missions.Competitions will continue throughout the week in a highly competitive environment that reflects teamwork and discipline, with broad international participation underscoring the Kingdom’s distinguished status and its capability to host major global events.

