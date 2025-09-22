'WHERE THE CHILDREN GO TO PLAY' A Dystopian Short Film Examining Power, Identity, and Survival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging filmmaker Jada George makes her awarding winning (“BEST US SHORT” Award - Echelon Studios International Film Festival) directorial debut with Where The Children Go To Play, a chilling dystopian short film that forces audiences to question what it means to be “worthy” of survival in a system governed by cold, synthetic judgment. Produced by Twin Pine Production with producing unit Alex Benton, Joshua Montrel and AP Julian Thedford, the film is set in a sterile, near-future society and follows Sevyn Thomas and Solana Jackson, two young candidates subjected to a brutal psychological selection process. Inside fluorescent-lit chambers, they face synthetic proctors—hyper-intelligent androids designed to probe their deepest fears and beliefs. Memories are weaponized, morality is tested, and every answer draws the line between survival and sacrifice. By the end, Sevyn and Solana emerge transformed, branded with tattoos symbolizing their rare passage into humanity’s future.

“With Where The Children Go To Play, I wanted to explore the intersection of power, identity, and survival in a world where worth is determined by a cold, calculated system,” says director Jada George. “The story reflects my fascination with dystopian narratives that mirror our own social structures—whether in politics, education, or the workplace. My hope is that audiences see both the characters’ struggles and their own experiences reflected in the film.”

Blending striking visual storytelling with emotional intensity, George—originally from Annapolis, Maryland and now based in Los Angeles—draws from her background in photography and the visual arts to create a contained yet expansive cinematic world. Her creative use of sound design, spatial tension, and movement transforms the short film’s limited setting into a crucible of psychological depth.

At its core, Where The Children Go To Play is more than a futuristic parable; it is a timely reflection on how systems of power shape identity and reinforce inequality, even under the guise of fairness.

UPCOMING FILM FESTIVALS:

International Black Film Festival: Oct 3rd @2:15pm CST

Baltimore International Black Film Festival: Oct 3rd @4:30pm EST

The Micheaux Film Festival: TBD

Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival: TBD

Flickers Vortex Film Festival: TBD

Previous Festival Acceptances & Premieres Include: The Academy Award-Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival, The Academy Award-Qualifying BronzeLens Film Festival, Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase, Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, Southern Shorts Awards, & Echelon Film Festival.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Jada George is a Los Angeles-based film director and visual artist originally from Annapolis, Maryland. Currently working as a director’s assistant, George brings hands-on industry experience to her own projects. Where The Children Go To Play is her directorial debut, establishing her as a bold new voice in independent filmmaking with a commitment to socially conscious storytelling.

