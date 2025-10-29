Master Nick Eagle’s New Book Helps Readers Leave Fear Behind and Master Confidence

Master Nick Eagle PhD author of The Golden Laws of Enlightenment Master Nick Eagle PhD author of The Golden Laws of Enlightenment at Eagle Vortex The Golden Laws of Enlightenment book cover

Now #1 Amazon Bestseller in Multiple Categories, "The Golden Laws of Enlightenment" Offers a Bold Framework for Spiritual Awakening

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Nick Eagle , PhD—formerly known to television audiences as Nick Hawk—has soared to #1 on Amazon in multiple categories with his new release, The Golden Laws of Enlightenment . The book charts a bold path from fear to confidence and into higher consciousness.Drawing from his own journey—from U.S. Air Force veteran and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, to scholar, shamanic practitioner and mystic—Eagle outlines “Golden Laws” that guide readers to align body, mind, and spirit. Through deeply personal narrative, daily practices, and direct, unfiltered insight, he challenges readers to reject fear and live as their highest selves.“Mastering confidence is the beginning of your spiritual journey—not the end,” says Eagle. “When you leave fear behind, you step into your full potential.”Distinct from most self-help books, The Golden Laws of Enlightenment was intentionally published without outside editing to preserve the authenticity and energy of the author’s voice. It bridges ancient wisdom—yoga, meditation, and Kundalini activation—with modern self-mastery, offering readers a clear and disciplined path toward awakening.The book is ideal for seekers ready to move beyond surface-level spirituality and embrace true transformation through awareness, discipline, and gratitude.Published by Eagle Vortex, ISBNs 979-8-9998291-0-8 (Paperback) and 979-8-9998291-1-5 (Hardcover). Available through Amazon and major retailers, and for bulk orders at eagleawakenme@gmail.com.About the Author:Master Nick Eagle, PhD, is a Sedona-based philosopher, teacher, and founder of Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary. His work combines academic discipline with mystical insight, bridging science, spirit, and self-realization. He offers private Awakening Sessions and online mentorship to individuals seeking authentic spiritual growth. For more information and to download bio, high-res images and additional insights visit: https:// www.nickeaglemystic.com Media Inquiries / Interview Requests:Master Nick Eagle is available for interviews, speaking engagements and podcast appearances.

Master Nick Eagle on his new bestselling book "The Golden Laws of Enlightenment"

