A Movement Begins: Carl J. Cox’s Strategy 40 Workshop Unites Leaders to Redefine Growth and Purpose

40 Strategy Workshop logo Carl J. Cox speaks at the Strategy 40 Workshop™, delivering insights that empower small business owners to align purpose, strategy, and execution. Carl J. Cox, founder of 40 Strategy, with inaugural workshop speakers George Sandmann, CEO of Growth-Drive and author; Trey Taylor, CEO of Taylor Insurance Services and author of A CEO Only Does Three Things; and Tommy Breedlove, author and founder of Legendary. Attendees of the inaugural Strategy 40 Workshop™ gather outside the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort after two days of clarity, collaboration, and transformative growth. Carl J. Cox delivers a high-impact session at the Strategy 40 Workshop™, as attendees engage with frameworks designed to transform how their companies execute and grow.

From AI-driven insights to exit and wealth planning, the workshop pushed leaders to practical moves they can instantly use to reshape how their companies grow

This workshop wasn’t theory—it was a catalyst. Leaders left with clarity, action steps, and a renewed sense of purpose to grow their companies the right way.” — Carl J. Cox, founder Strategy 40

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Strategy 40 Workshop ™, led by Carl J. Cox , bestselling author, 7-time entrepreneur, and founder of 40 Strategy and 40 Accounting, brought together an elite group of entrepreneurs and CEOs for two days of collaboration, candor, and transformation at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. The event was more than a workshop — it was the birth of a movement, one defined by authenticity, faith, and an unwavering commitment to helping small business owners thrive.“We want to positively impact 10,000 business owners over the next five years,” said Carl J. Cox. “That’s why we’ve launched a workshop model — to connect directly, help people act with clarity, and create measurable change.”Cox, who through his consulting practice has helped create more than $500 million in value for small and mid-sized businesses, founded 40 Strategy after identifying a persistent gap between vision and execution in modern leadership. Over nearly a decade, he refined a methodology designed to close that gap — helping business owners align purpose, people, and performance in a rapidly changing economy.“40 Strategy Growth Workshop isn’t a conference,” Cox said. “It’s a blueprint for business transformation.”The Phoenix event brought together a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Tommy Breedlove, Legendary founder and bestselling author; Trey Taylor, CEO of Taylor Insurance Services and author of A CEO Only Does Three Things; Bob Bedritis, founder of Oswego Private Wealth Management; George Sandmann, Growth-Drive CEO and Forbes Books author; Mark Podolsky, The Land Geek; Trent Gillespie, Stellis AI CEO and former Amazon executive; Jason Sherwood, founder of Phase 23; Adi Klevit, CEO of Business Success Consulting Group; and Scott Ballard, founder of Confidence Coach.Each expert delivered actionable insights across strategy, finance, AI, branding, and leadership. Attendees also engaged in one-on-one sessions and left with 2026 growth plans and practical tools ready for immediate application. But what set this event apart was the honesty and vulnerability in the room — the sense that, as one attendee said, “Nobody was here by accident. It felt like we were chosen.”Cox credits that energy to intention. “When I trusted my faith, everything came together,” he said. “The right people showed up — the ones meant to be in that room.” The atmosphere was motivating, not draining, and participants left with both tangible plans and renewed purpose. Many have already committed to returning — and bringing others.Beyond the workshop, Cox’s influence continues to grow. His podcast, Measure Success, ranks among the Top 5 Strategic Planning Podcasts, and his book, Lost at CEO: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Strategy, became an Amazon #1 bestseller across more than a dozen categories. With a six-month backlog of guest requests and only 25% accepted, Cox hand-selects speakers who bring both expertise and heart — curating an experience unlike any other in the business world.Carl J. Cox, is also a CPA, and CEO for 40 Accounting, which supports small business with bookkeeping, strategic financial decisions, and tax support.The next Strategy 40 Workshop™ will be announced in December 2025. Attendance will remain limited to 40 business owners. “This isn’t a conference you attend — it’s an experience you’re meant to have,” Cox said. “Every person in that room was called to be there, and next year will build on that same purpose and momentum.” To learn more visit: 40strategy.comAbout Carl J. CoxCarl J. Cox is the CEO and founder of 40 Strategy and 40 Accounting. He is the author of Lost at CEO: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Strategy, host of the Measure Success podcast, and creator of the $4M Strategies™ mini-podcast. Carl has served as an executive leader in seven organizations that each grew between 2x and 7x, with operations on four continents. He is currently pursuing a 10-year vision to positively impact more than 1 million people, 10,000 organizations, and donate at least $1 million to charity. A sought-after speaker and podcast guest, Carl challenges audiences to think differently about strategy, defy the odds, and reach their destination faster. His message equips leaders to change their habits, execute with clarity, and discover a better way to grow. 40 Strategy is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.About 40 Strategy EventsThe 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™ is a high-impact, two-day strategic planning experience for purpose-driven CEOs and business owners. Limited to a select group of leaders, each event combines teaching from 40 Strategy founder Carl J. Cox and a curated lineup of experts in tax, AI, wealth, sales, and leadership. Participants clarify mission and values, define 3–5 priority growth moves, and leave with a one-page strategic plan and a 10-week operating sprint they can execute immediately. 40 Strategy events are designed to help leaders build high-performing, values-driven companies that grow with clarity, conviction, and purpose.

SOLD OUT: Carl J. Cox’s 2025 Strategy 40 Workshop™. The demand for clarity and real strategy has never been stronger.

