TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Increases Measles Case Count by Eight to 33 total in 2025, 30 related to Upstate Outbreak

Oct. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is adding eight new confirmed cases of measles in Spartanburg County since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina this year to 33 and the total number of cases in the current Upstate outbreak to 30.

All eight new cases were linked to close contacts of known cases who had been quarantining at home.

The successful early quarantining as a result of the identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that shows how rapid containment efforts – quarantining if exposed – is highly effective in preventing community spread.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has activated a Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this coming week to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

Locations:

Thursday, Oct. 30: 2-6 p.m. at Inman Library, 50 Mill St., Inman, SC 29349

Monday, Nov. 3: 1-4 p.m. at Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Wednesday, Nov. 5: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Thursday, Nov. 6: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Since being deployed beginning Oct. 16, the Mobile Health Unit has administered 24 vaccines: 19 adults, 5 children.

If anyone is wondering whether they or their child already are vaccinated, people who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. As of Jan. 1, 2017, all immunization providers are to report all administered doses of vaccines to the state immunization registry.

Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

Our next scheduled update on case counts and disease-related activity will occur Friday, Oct. 31.

