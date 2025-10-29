First-ever direct flight from Christchurch lands in Adelaide

Release date: 28/10/25

Visitors from New Zealand’s South Island can now fly direct to South Australia, with the first-ever Christchurch-Adelaide service touching down last night.

It marks the first direct flight between Adelaide and a sister city, with Christchurch the first sister city to Adelaide – an international partnership dating back to 1972.

The new route gives South Islanders more choice and convenience when flying to Australia and strengthens access to South Australia from New Zealand which is the State’s fourth largest tourism market.

Latest data shows annually there are 43,000 visitors from New Zealand, contributing $93 million to South Australia’s economy and generating 554,000 nights’ stay over the year.

The inaugural Air New Zealand flight departed Christchurch on 27 October and

returns today.

Operated by a narrowbody Airbus jet (A320/321 neo), the seasonal service will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays through to 27 March 2026, with around 15,000 seats available for travellers across the season.

Air New Zealand also operates between four and six weekly services between Auckland and Adelaide, targeting a growing international market for South Australia.

The new route launches at a time when more international airlines are flying into Adelaide than ever before, with previous carriers returning after the COVID-19 pandemic and new airlines serving the State for the first time.

New airline arrivals and routes include:

Air New Zealand: Christchurch-Adelaide (started 27 October)

Qantas: Auckland-Adelaide (starting 31 October)

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong-Adelaide (starting 11 November, arriving in Adelaide 12 November)

United Airlines: San Francisco-Adelaide (starting 11 December, arriving in Adelaide 13 December).

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

It is terrific news for tourism in South Australia to be launching the first-ever direct flight from New Zealand’s South Island to Adelaide.

More direct flights into Adelaide from New Zealand – currently our State’s fourth largest tourism market – means more potential visitors coming to experience all our State has to offer.

The direct Air New Zealand service from Christchurch is the first in a series of exciting arrivals of new routes and new airlines through to the end of the year – strengthening the world’s connection to South Australia and seeing more international airlines servicing Adelaide than ever before.

Attributable to Minister for Trade and Investment, Joe Szakacs

Our government has worked diligently to not just bring back the flights we had before the pandemic, but to deliver new flights that help grow our state’s economy.

On top of today’s arrival, in the next two weeks alone we will see Qantas and Cathay Pacific both resuming international flights out of Adelaide, before United Airlines touches down for the first time in December.

I welcome today’s flight, which makes Adelaide and South Australia more accessible to our sister city.

Attributable to Lucy Hall, General Manager Short Haul Air New Zealand

This new service is about more than just connecting two cities – it’s about strengthening tourism and cultural ties between South Australia and the South Island.

We’re excited to welcome more Australians to explore our beautiful South Island, from its world-class food and wine to its adventure and nature experiences. At the same time, this route gives Cantabrians even more convenient access to Australia – our most popular international destination – for holidays, events, and reconnecting with friends and family across the Tasman.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

We’re proud to celebrate the launch of Adelaide’s first direct flight to Christchurch this morning — a milestone that responds to strong demand between our sister cities.

Nearly 50,000 people travel between Adelaide and the South Island each year, primarily for holidays or to visit family. This new non-stop service offers a seamless gateway to world-class destinations on both sides of the Tasman, making travel more convenient and appealing for South Australians and New Zealanders alike.

Attributable to Jane Lomax-Smith AM, Lord Mayor City of Adelaide

The City of Adelaide is particularly excited about this new opportunity given our close relationship with Christchurch – formally recognised more than half a century ago.

To our South Island friends, we say Kia Ora and you can expect many more South Australians to visit regularly due to this fantastic new twice weekly service. We will be excited to spend more time in your stunning and vibrant city. We also look forward to welcoming you to Adelaide, be it for the first time or a return visit.

From our high-quality wines and produce to world-leading events and natural beauty, we have much in common and here’s to our relationship growing even stronger.