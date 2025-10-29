Training package for GPs to diagnose ADHD

Up to one hundred South Australian GPs will be trained and ready to diagnose and manage attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from February next year, under life-changing reforms being rolled out by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

A new training package has been finalised, led by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) and developed in collaboration with the Royal Australasian College of Physicians SA (RACP SA) and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists SA (RANZCP SA).

Under the initiative, GPs will be able to diagnose, treat and prescribe medication for ADHD for South Australians aged eight years and over, significantly reducing costs and lengthy wait times associated with having to go through a paediatrician or psychiatrist.

Expressions of Interest from GPs open this week, and the selection process will be managed by the RACGP SA, with support from the RACP SA and the RANZCP SA.

Before GPs commence diagnosis and initiating medication for ADHD, they must complete two initial RACGP online training modules by the end of 2025, followed by a full day in-person education session in February 2026. All GPs will also receive resources from the Australasian ADHD Professionals Association.

Additionally, over the following nine months, six peer group learning sessions will assist GPs with further education, together with a community of practice and peer-supported learning.

Following successful completion of the full day in-person education session in February 2026, GPs will be able to diagnose and initiate ADHD treatments for those aged eight years and older.

Currently in South Australia adults seeking a diagnosis must first see a psychiatrist for assessment and children must see a paediatrician.

Specialist appointments are often expensive, with many patients paying upwards of $2000 and waiting months or years to receive a diagnosis for the complex condition.

The new approach will ensure South Australians receive faster personalised holistic care, with shorter diagnosis wait times and cheaper overall treatment. Importantly it will also allow greater access to this important health care in outer metropolitan and regional areas.

ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder, typically characterised by difficulties with attention, hyperactivity and impulsivity that can impact on day-to-day life.

It is estimated up to eight per cent of Australian children and up to five per cent of Australian adults have ADHD.

SA has led Australia in providing flexibility in how people can access their ADHD medication once diagnosed and is now joining some other states by implementing reforms to ADHD diagnosis.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We are giving South Australians more options to receive a life-changing ADHD diagnosis and prompt treatment.

From February next year, up to 100 South Australian GPs will be fully trained to diagnose, treat and prescribe for ADHD, without the need for specialist appointments.

We know many South Australians face lengthy wait times and huge costs to access a diagnosis through a specialist and that’s why we’re giving GPs these new tools to practise at the top of their scope.

Access to important health care should not be determined by people’s postcodes or bank balances. Our reforms will remove barriers and improve the lives of children and adults across the state.

Attributable to Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) SA Chair, Dr Siân Goodson

Allowing South Australian GPs to diagnose and treat ADHD in adults and children from age eight is a positive step in the right direction. This will not only reduce costs for families but shorten lengthy wait times and ensure that patients can achieve timely care, which can make such a difference.

Ensuring all patients can access assessment and diagnosis for ADHD is so important. This will help them in so many different parts of their life, including their education, social activities, work and relationships.

The Royal Australian College of GPs has embraced the opportunity to collaborate with paediatricians and psychiatrists to develop the training program. Many GPs are already helping to manage and support patients with ADHD, and we’re dedicated to strengthening and enhancing the professional development of our GPs in all corners of South Australia.

My message to all South Australian families is that we’re working as hard as we can to ensure you get the care you deserve. Remember, your GP is always there to help.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael Cusack

Many GPs already manage patients with ADHD on the recommendation of a treating specialist alongside seeing patients where ADHD is suspected but may not have been diagnosed.

Through this work, GPs will have already had significant experience with ADHD management, including non-pharmacological therapies, which they can employ while a specialist diagnosis is awaited.

This is the natural next step in GPs being able to actually diagnose ADHD and making a diagnosis more accessible to all South Australians.