Sensory Immersion Rooms delivering positive mental health and rehabilitation outcomes

Release date: 29/10/25

New Sensory Immersion Rooms at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (TQEH) and Glenside Health Service are leading to positive mental health outcomes.

The multi-sensory, therapeutic spaces are purpose-built to support emotional regulation and wellbeing, blending technology and tranquillity to help individuals manage distress and help them focus on participating in daily activities that might otherwise feel more challenging during periods of mental distress.

The first Sensory Immersion Room opened at the Glenside Health Service early this year, and another has now been opened as part of the new Mental Health Rehabilitation Service at TQEH.

Evaluation data collected by SA Health indicates that patients have experienced a 14% improvement in their mood and a 13% reduction in stress after spending time in a Sensory Immersion Room. Patients have reported feeling calmer, more in control, and better able to participate in rehabilitation.

These spaces are flexible and non-restrictive, promoting self-directed strategies to reduce emotional dysregulation and physiological arousal.

Importantly, Sensory Immersion Rooms empower patients with choice and control, and help them develop personalised coping tools. By improving emotional stability and engagement, they help reduce behavioural incidents and reduce reliance on medications, contributing to safer, more person-centred care and better interactions between patients and staff – creating a safer and more positive environment for everyone.

These spaces are part of a modern approach to mental health care, focusing on promoting rehabilitation and recovery.

Photographs of the TQEH and Glenside Health Service Sensory Immersion Rooms can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

Our Government is committed to delivering better mental health outcomes for South Australians, and these Sensory Immersion Rooms are great examples of that.

These person-centred, innovative spaces have shown promising results when it comes to bringing about positive mental health and rehabilitation outcomes and I look forward to seeing more innovations like this become part of our health system.

The Malinauskas Government takes mental health care very seriously, and it’s important that we have spaces that are purpose-built to help with mental rehabilitation and recovery.

Attributable to Central Adelaide Local Health Network Executive Director, Mental Health Dr Paul Furst

The sensory immersion room model is bringing measurable and meaningful benefits.

Qualitative feedback from consumers highlights the calming and empowering effect these settings have, supporting them with their emotional regulation and therapeutic readiness.

The low-maintenance and adaptable design creates a sustainable therapeutic environment geared entirely towards mental wellness.