National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant 10 sleeps away as new float revealed

Release date: 29/10/25

The third and largest float to debut at the 2025 National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant was unveiled today and celebrates counting down to the big day in uniquely Australian style.

The new float, 12 Days of Christmas depicts a massive road train, acknowledging the truck drivers that travel across the country delivering Christmas goodies throughout the year.

Designed by National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant artist Kari Lindsay, it stretches out to 22 meters long – among the largest floats to ever grace the event.

A special version of the classic song, 12 Days of Christmas - featuring native South Australian animals written by Adelaide-based composer Quentin Eyers - will ring out from the float.

With just 10 sleeps until Pageant Day, families are encouraged to prioritise safety while celebrating in the heart of Adelaide. South Australia Police (SAPOL) encourage all attendees to remain behind the Blue Honour Line and to promptly report any behaviours or activities that appear unusual or suspicious.

Wristbands for children and vulnerable people will be available from National Pharmacies merchandise stands and police officers on Pageant Day. Remember to pack water, snacks and protect yourself from prevailing weather conditions.

Adelaide Metro’s bus, train and tram services will be free from 6am to 2pm on Pageant Day, Saturday 8 November to help families get to and from the city.

Additional buses and trains will be in operation to cater for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to travel to the city and pack the route, while extra services will be added to the substitute buses that are currently replacing trams on the partially closed Glenelg tram line. Some bus stops will also be closed in the CBD, with services aiming to bring passengers as close as possible to the pageant route.

Visit christmaspageant.com.au for more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

The southern hemisphere’s largest public parade is nearly here, and it’s exciting to see another special float revealed today.

In 2024, the free event attracted more than 300,000 people to the streets of Adelaide and we are expecting people to line the streets once again this year to share in one of South Australia’s most loved traditions, bringing the magic of the Pageant to life and giving a welcome boost to city businesses.

We are very proud to have such a wonderfully inclusive celebration on the streets of Adelaide every year – one that signals the start of the festive season in South Australia and has been a cherished tradition for generations.

Attributable to Brian Gilbertson AM, Christmas Pageant Director National Pharmacies

The new float would likely be a crowd favourite, for the many families who come into the city for the weekend from the regions.

This remarkable float celebrates the building of the excitement for children as they count down to the festive season.

Pageant audiences will definitely see this amazing new float coming!

Attributable to Scott Denny, SAPOL Superintendent

We encourage anyone attending the event with children to take a photo of them and to dress them in highly visible clothing, making it easier to identify them in a large group. Caregivers should also discuss and arrange a meeting spot with children just in case you get separated while at the event.

Pageant attendees must be aware that many road closures and public transport detours will be in place from 5am, so it’s extremely important to plan your drive with plenty of time to find a park and a viewing spot. Additional public transport, including buses, trains, and trams will also be running and are a recommended option for getting to and from the event.

Motorists should also be wary of high pedestrian traffic in the area and note that access to Flinders Street from Franklin Street and Pirie Street from Waymouth Street will be local traffic only.