Mind-Ra Mental Health Cosmetics Introduces RA Body Wash Offering a New-to-market Option to Inclusive Hygiene

Mind-RA Logo RA Body Wash Founder, Nathalye Balistrire

A sensory-friendly body wash designed to make self-care simple, supportive, and stigma-free

“For many, hygiene isn’t about luxury, it’s about dignity” ” — Nathalye Balistrire, founder and CEO of Mind-Ra Mental Health Cosmetics

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind-Ra Mental Health Cosmetics is excited to announce the debut of RA Body Wash, a pre-foamed, low-surfactant cleanser created to transform the way individuals experience daily hygiene. Designed by mental-health professional and autism-certified founder Nathalye Balistrire, RA Body Wash helps reduce the physical and emotional friction that can make basic self-care overwhelming for people living with depression, anxiety, sensory sensitivities or neurodivergence.

Unlike traditional cleansers, RA Body Wash is pre-foamed, removing the need for vigorous lathering, long showers or extensive rinsing. The product’s gentle, stable foam creates a calming tactile experience that supports users with limited mobility or sensory processing challenges. Each pump dispenses a soothing, non-sticky foam that gently cleanses without residue while effectively removing odor-causing bacteria. Dermatologist-tested and packaged in a 17 oz foamer bottle, the product supports both individuals and caregivers by removing barriers to hygiene and fostering dignity, confidence and independence.

“For many, hygiene isn’t about luxury, it’s about dignity,” said Nathalye Balistrire, founder and CEO of Mind-Ra Mental Health Cosmetics. “When depression or disability makes self-care feel impossible, small design changes can make a big difference. RA Body Wash was created to meet those moments with compassion, accessibility, and hope.”

Timed with World Mental Health Day and ADHD Awareness Month, the launch underscores Mind-Ra’s mission to challenge stigma and reimagine wellness through empathy and inclusion.

A Hygiene Revolution Rooted in Mental Health

RA Body Wash goes beyond cleansing; it represents a shift in the beauty and hygiene industry from perfection to accessibility. The product aligns with Mind-Ra’s philosophy that self-care should accommodate every mind and body, not exclude them.

Each bottle carries symbolic meaning: RA, derived from the Egyptian sun god, represents light and renewal, reflecting Mind-Ra’s goal of bringing mental health out of the shadows and into everyday conversation. RA Body Wash is made with simple ingredients including water, glycerine, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, magnesium sulfate (2%), fragrance, sorbitan caprylate, propanediol, benzoic acid and potassium hydroxide.

Support a Family with Dignity

In partnership with Zeroground, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Mind-Ra is inviting supporters to purchase and donate RA Body Wash hygiene gift bags for families facing emotional or economic hardship.

A $100 donation provides one complete hygiene bag directly to a marginalized family, offering not only essential care products, but also dignity and hope. Donations are tax-deductible, and each contribution directly funds product distribution through Zeroground’s community partners.

Supporters can contribute at Give Butter. “Together, we can bring light to the shadows,” said Balistrire. “We want mental illness to be normalized in society and that starts with meeting real human needs.”

ABOUT MIND-RA MENTAL HEALTH COSMETICS

Mind-Ra Mental Health Cosmetics is a mission-driven beauty and hygiene company focused on accessibility for neurodiverse individuals and anyone who benefits from simpler, gentler routines. Founded by mental-health professional Nathalye Balistrire, Mind-Ra designs products that go beyond cleansing with a focus on accommodation, supporting and empowering everybody.

About Zeroground

Zeroground is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing mental health accessibility and awareness through innovative partnerships and inclusive giving initiatives.

