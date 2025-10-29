MSTRO Launches mHive™, a Privacy-First, Intent-Driven AI Orchestration Layer for Every Business

mHive™ - Transform Data Complexity into Conversational Intelligence MSTRO mHive™ - Transform Data Complexity into Conversational Intelligence

Privacy-first AI orchestration platform designed to unify legacy systems, databases, cloud apps into one living layer of contextual, actionable intelligence.

mHive learns the language of both humans and systems, translating complexity into clarity so organizations can grow without leaving their data or their history behind.” — Yancey Sanford, Founder & CIRO

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTRO, Inc., a humans-first intelligence company, today announced the launch of mHive™, an out-of-the-box, privacy-first AI orchestration system that sits between an organization’s data and its people to deliver intent-driven, learning intelligence on the company’s own terms.Unlike traditional chat interfaces or “AI agents,” mHive unifies legacy systems, databases, and modern cloud apps, often trapped in static silos, into a single, living layer of contextual, actionable intelligence aligned to each organization’s unique business persona. The result is an organization-wide AI adoption without fragile integrations, unpredictable scaling costs, or workflow disruption, all while keeping data ownership and privacy fully under the customer’s control, securely within their own IT environment.mHive is the first product in mVerse™, MSTRO’s AI ecosystem designed to orchestrate intelligence across people, processes, and systems to deliver one connected experience without compromising privacy. At MSTRO, technology serves people, not the other way around.“Some technologies reset the world,” said Chris Busch, Founder and CEO of MSTRO. “In 1984, the Macintosh put computing power in people’s hands. In 2007, the iPhone put the internet in everyone’s pocket. Today, we’re at the next revolution. With mHive, MSTRO puts privacy-first AI empowerment in the hands of everyday people, on their terms. This is the first taste of everything that comes next.”From Static Boxes to Intent-Driven Intelligence, Built for PrivacyMost organizations’ knowledge remains scattered across apps, dashboards, folders, and tickets. Traditional AI assistants only re-skin that fragmentation. mHive replaces it with an intent-driven orchestration layer that lets users talk to, explore, and create with all their data — legacy or modern — through a single conversational interface.Decisions, automations, and outcomes now move at the speed of business intent instead of the speed of software. There are no model retraining cycles, connector sprawl, or hidden data-sharing risks.“Intelligence isn’t something you install. It’s something you evolve,” said Yancey Sanford, Founder and Chief Information & Resources Officer at MSTRO. “mHive learns the language of both humans and systems, translating complexity into clarity so organizations can grow without leaving their data or their history behind.”mHive is built for everyone and priced for reality, delivering enterprise-grade performance and security whether for a small business or a global enterprise without the need to reengineer.What’s Under the HoodmHive gives organizations a modern AI foundation without the complexity. It deploys alongside existing systems with a simple click, no rip-and-replace required. Built-in self-healing intelligence keeps insights online and operations uninterrupted, while its human-centered, privacy-first design ensures that every piece of data, insight to achieve value, and IP remains fully under your control. With mHive, AI doesn’t replace people. It empowers them to innovate.Key capabilities include:• mCore™ – Your Organization’s Persona and Memory: Your organization’s always-on “brain” that captures language, rules, and know-how so every interaction is context-aware and compounds institutional memory.• Connections – Simplified API & Database Integration: A single place to securely connect and manage APIs and databases, cutting integration time from months to minutes.• Data Analysis: Deep Dive into Data Endpoints: A conversational co-analyst that blends live structured and unstructured data to surface insights instantly in business context.• Data Spaces: Create Custom Virtual Endpoints: Create no-code virtual APIs that join data across systems into clean, reusable “intent views” for apps, analytics, and automations.• Intelify™ Sync Management: Orchestrate Intelify Data Syncs Across Every Connection – A command center that keeps data fresh and in lockstep across sources with self-healing, observable syncs.• Access Control: Manage Creators Data Connections and Specific Endpoints Access – Fine-grained permissions by connection, endpoint, and field so teams move fast while data stays secure and compliant.Delivered Through Trusted Channel PartnersmHive is distributed through a network of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and technology partners that help businesses modernize responsibly. Designed for practical AI adoption, mHive can be deployed quickly, customized easily, and managed end-to-end by partners who understand each client’s environment, turning disconnected systems into one unified conversation.At MSTRO, technology isn’t the point, people are. Guided by a Humans-First philosophy, MSTRO™ builds AI-powered products that lift, recognize, and amplify human potential by orchestrating collective intelligence across data, systems, and teams as one connected ecosystem.Learn more at https://mstrohub.com

