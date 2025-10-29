Jason Alvarez Sentenced to Serve 45 Years for Murder

October 27, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Monday, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced 22-year-old Jason Alvarez to 60 years with 15 years suspended for the murder of 25-year-old Chase Shank in Nov. 2022.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Shank and Alvarez were at Lonnie Dorton’s home on Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Alvarez had expressed jealousy over Dorton’s male friends in text messages leading up to the murder. In one chilling text message from Oct. 27, 2022, Alvarez told Dorton he would shoot anyone in the face who touched her. On Nov. 7, 2022, Alvarez and Shank were talking upstairs before Alvarez shot Shank twice in the face and twice in the torso. Alvarez went outside and called 9-1-1 saying he killed someone. There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and Alvarez made a claim of self-defense during the pretrial phase of his case.

On March 21, 2025, Alvarez pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree pursuant to an agreement with the prosecution. Under the terms of the agreement, the court was permitted to sentence Alvarez to an active term of imprisonment ranging from 20 to 45 years for the murder. The State requested a sentence of 60 years with 15 suspended, leaving 45 years to serve. Alvarez requested a sentence of 45 years with 15 suspended, leaving 30 years to serve.

Judge Haines considered the Defendant’s youth at the time of the offense but found that his youth alone could not explain or excuse his consistently violent behavior. His continued lifestyle of glorifying violence required a significant need for confinement to protect the public. Haines adopted the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation to imprison Alvarez for 60 years with 15 years suspended, leaving 45 years to serve for the murder of Shank.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katie Gonsalves with the assistance of Paralegal Allison Watega and Law Office Assistant Caleb Cooper. Of the outcome, Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said “Our heart goes out to the family of Chase Shank. Although I am extremely troubled by the loss of innocent life, I am proud of the work done by ADA Gonsalves and her team to bring Mr. Alvarez to justice. I would be remiss if I did not also thank the Fairbanks Police Department and former Fairbanks Police Detective Caleb Reuter, specifically, for his dedication to both the investigation of this matter and the support he provided to the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office during the prosecution. The outcome here was the result of unwavering professionalism and a team effort between agencies.”

