Michael Robert Fisher Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

October 29, 2025

(Kenai, AK) â€“ On Wednesday, October 29, Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson sentenced 55-year-old Michael Robert Fisher to 35 years with 15 years suspended, leaving an active sentence of 20 years to serve for a conviction of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. On his release from custody, Fisher will be on probation for a period of 20 years and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Fisher was convicted of a consolidated count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree for repeatedly sexually abusing his then-girlfriend’s daughter when she was seven-to-eight years old. The abuse was not reported to law enforcement until the victim was 15 years old. Despite the delay in report, the victim provided detailed and specific disclosures enabling the prosecution to go forward and for Fisher to be held accountable for his conduct.

The case was jointly investigated by the Homer Police Department and Anchorage Police Department. Officer Tyler Jeffres was the primary investigating officer for the Homer Police Department and Detective Rosendo Perez was the primary investigating officer for the Anchorage Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.