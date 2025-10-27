Submit Release
Attorney General Cox Appoints Jenna Lorence as Alaskaâ€™s First State Solicitor General

October 27, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€” Alaska Attorney General Stephen J. Cox today announced the appointment of Jenna Lorence as Alaska’s first State Solicitor General, a new centralized leadership position created to strengthen the state’s appellate advocacy and ensure consistent, high-quality representation in courts across the country.

Lorence joins the Department of Law from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, where she served as Deputy Solicitor General and represented the state in constitutional litigation and multi-state appellate matters. She previously served as Assistant Solicitor General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Special Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and as an associate at Baker & Hostetler LLP.

“Jenna Lorence brings exceptional skill, judgment, and a deep understanding of appellate practice,” said Attorney General Cox. “Her leadership will help amplify Alaska’s voice in the courts, deepen our collaboration with other state allies, and ensure that we continue to defend both the rule of law and the interests of Alaskans.”

Attorney General Cox also announced that Jessie Alloway and Tamara DeLucia, who currently lead the Civil and Criminal Appellate Sections, will serve as Deputy Solicitors General.

“Jessie and Tamara lead two of the finest appellate teams in the country,” Attorney General Cox said. “This new addition will build on their successâ€”linking their outstanding work with a unified strategy that advances the Department’s broader mission and strengthens Alaska’s position in the courts.

Lorence’s appointment takes effect today. She will begin remotely and relocate to Anchorage later this year.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

