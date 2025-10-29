A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. Opens its doors to Broward, Miami Dade, and Palm Beach County

A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. Strengthens South Florida Service Offering with 24-Hour Emergency Support for Residential & Commercial Clients

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Bob’s Glass Repair Co., a long-standing full-service glass repair and replacement company serving South Florida, today reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive, around-the-clock glass solutions to both residential and commercial customers. With operations spanning Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, the company is dedicated to minimizing downtime and maximizing safety for businesses and homeowners alike.Since its launch in 1989, A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. (licensed #97-8366-GX) has offered a wide array of services including glass window repair and replacement, sliding door repair, storefront glass installation and repair, emergency board-up services, and impact glass replacement.With the company’s 24-hour emergency line active every day of the week, clients know they can call any time—with fast dispatch to protect property and restore functionality.“Glass damage—whether from weather, accidental breakage or vandalism—requires immediate attention,” said the company’s spokesperson. “Our goal is to respond to the call and repair the problem right away so our clients can get back to business or return to the comfort of home without compromise.”Key Service Highlights:Residential & Commercial Repairs: From sliding glass doors and patio enclosures to storefront glass and commercial entryways, the team handles jobs of all sizes.Emergency Response: An emergency board-up and replacement service stand ready for immediate action when safety or security is compromised.Licensed & Insured: A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. is fully licensed and insured, offering clients peace of mind in every project.South Florida Coverage: With locations in Miami, North Miami Beach, Hollywood/Pembroke Park, and Plantation, the company services the full spectrum of South Florida's residential and commercial markets.Supporting South Florida’s Growth and NeedsWith the region’s ongoing development in both commercial spaces and high-density residential communities—and the area’s readiness for severe weather events—the team at A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. recognizes the importance of quick, reliable glass repair and replacement services. The firm’s ability to mobilize 24/7 ensures that clients are not left exposed to the elements, security risks or operational disruptions.About A Bob’s Glass Repair Co.Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the greater Miami-Hollywood area, A Bob’s Glass Repair Co. has more than three decades of experience in providing glass repair and replacement services across South Florida. Fully licensed and insured, the company specializes in residential windows, sliding glass doors, storefront glass systems, emergency board-ups, and impact-resistant glass solutions. Learn more at https://abobsglass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.