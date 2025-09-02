PERREO CIRCUS IS COMING TO WYNWOOD, MIAMI THIS OCTOBER- FUSING REGGAETON AND CIRCUS FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT

PERREO CIRCUS LOGO

PERREO CIRCUS takes over Wynwood October 25, blending world-class reggaeton with circus acts for Miami's ultimate block party.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience as PERREO CIRCUS takes over Wynwood on October 25, 2025. From the creators of the sister company Trap Circus which featured acts like Cardi B and Kodak Black, this long-awaited resurgence arrives as the first-ever Latin block party festival fusing reggaeton and circus entertainment in Miami.Hosted in collaboration with Electric 23 and UVA, PERREO CIRCUS will transform the street of NW 1st Court (144 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127) into a carnival of lights, sound, and rhythm, shutting down the block for a night of unforgettable performances.A WORLD-CLASS LINEUP :This year’s festival will feature performances from some of reggaeton’s biggest names all to be announced in the coming weeks, Alongside the music, attendees will be immersed in a circus-themed atmosphere complete with live acts, dazzling visuals, and surprises that embody the nostalgic elements of the classic circus.MIAMI'S NEW FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE:PERREO CIRCUS isn’t just another music event — it’s a cultural celebration designed for reggaeton and festival lovers and who thrive on Miami’s nightlife energy. By bringing circus elements into the heart of the city’s art district, the festival promises to deliver a multi-sensory experience unlike anything seen before in the Latin music scene.TICKETS & ACCESSTickets are available at www.perreocircusfest.com Early Bird General Admission and Early Bird VIP Packages go on sale Wednesday, August 3rd, and are expected to sell out quickly.EVENT DETAILSWhat: PERREO CIRCUS – Reggaeton Festival Meets Circus SpectacleWhen: October 25, 2025Where: 144 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127 (Wynwood, NW 1st Court shutdown)Tickets: www.perreocircusfest.com MEDIA CONTACTWebsite: www.perreocircusfest.com Email: perreocircusfest@gmail.com

