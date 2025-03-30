I-Octane’s ‘Cheater’ climbs iTunes chart

International reggae and dancehall artiste I-Octane continues to make waves with, 'Cheater', which has entered the Reggae iTunes Singles Chart at No. 16.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featured on the 'River Pot' rhythm and produced by Billboard-accredited producer Troyton Music, the track has quickly gained momentum among reggae lovers worldwide. I-Octane , known for his signature sound and thought-provoking lyrics, delivers a powerful narrative in Cheater , touching on the complexities of love and relationships. The song's success is a testament to his undeniable talent and the strong production expertise of Troyton Music, a label known for crafting chart-topping hits.Reflecting on the achievement, I-Octane expressed his gratitude."It's always a blessing to see my music resonate with fans across the globe. Cheater is a song that many can relate to, and I'm truly humbled by the love and support it has received so far," he said.The River Pot rhythm has become a standout project, showcasing the synergy between seasoned and emerging talents. With its infectious rhythm and captivating melodies, it continues to dominate the reggae scene. I-Octane further shared his appreciation for the collaboration."Working with Troyton Music is always a great experience. Their commitment to quality and pushing the culture forward is unmatched. I'm grateful to be part of this project, and seeing the song charting is just the icing on the cake," he said.As Cheater continues to climb the charts and gain international recognition, fans can expect more from I-Octane in the coming months. The artiste remains committed to delivering authentic reggae and dancehall music that connects with audiences worldwide.

I Octane- Cheater (Official Audio Visual)

