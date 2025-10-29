Timeline Design + Build Hosts Open House in Menlo Park Showcasing an Under-Construction Custom Home

Open House in Menlo Park Interior Design Materials Proposed Exterior Rendering

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build welcomed over 100 guests to its latest open house event in Menlo Park, drawing attendees from across the South Bay and Peninsula, including Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, and Los Gatos. This event offered a rare behind-the-walls look at an under-construction custom home project Unlike a traditional open house, this “Look & Learn” event invited guests to see the craftsmanship, structure, and systems that make up a home before the walls are closed, paired with a value-packed presentation from Founder & CEO Matthew Harrigan on custom home design trends The event featured a materials and selections showcase, where guests could explore samples of the finishes the homeowners selected for their new home. Members from Timeline’s architecture and construction teams were also on-site to guide tours, answer questions, and share expertise.The featured home carries a meaningful story. The homeowners had lived here for more than 30 years, raising their family and creating countless memories. Choosing to rebuild was not an easy decision—it meant saying goodbye to the place where their story began. But it was a decision made for their family’s future.Their new 4,145-square-foot home—expanded from the original 2,580 square feet—is designed with intention around connection, comfort, and the ability to age in place with ease. Bright, welcoming, and timeless, it represents the next chapter for the family: a true forever home built for generations to come.Founder and CEO Matthew Harrigan led a presentation on the project and on current custom home design trends, including multigenerational living concepts, ADU opportunities, and considerations for designing homes that grow with their owners. The presentation concluded with a lively Q&A session, offering attendees the chance to dive deeper into their own design and build questions.“The goal of these events is to give people an authentic, educational experience,” said Harrigan. “It’s one thing to see a finished home—but understanding what happens behind the walls gives homeowners a whole new appreciation for the level of craftsmanship and planning that goes into a Timeline project.”Rylan Harrigan, General Manager, added, “Custom home design is about creating something deeply personal—no two homes are ever the same. Every line, every space, every material choice is made to reflect how a family truly lives. This event gave guests a glimpse into that process and how thoughtful design decisions come together to shape a home that feels both inspiring and livable.”Timeline Design + Build plans to continue hosting open house and workshop events across the Bay Area to help homeowners learn about the design-build process and explore what’s possible for their own homes.About Timeline Design + BuildTimeline Design + Build is a premier design-build firm specializing in custom homes and whole-home remodels throughout the Bay Area. With a deep commitment to craftsmanship, collaboration, and design excellence, Timeline brings architects, interior designers, and builders together under one roof to deliver beautiful, functional homes—on time, on budget, and built to last.

