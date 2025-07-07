Timeline Design + Build Hosts Successful Open House Featuring Whole House Remodel and Remodel vs. Rebuild Presentation

Featured Home in Saratoga A full house on June 19 for the open house in Saratoga Existing & Proposed Floor Plan

Timeline Design + Build welcomed a full house on June 19 for its latest open house in Saratoga, drawing attendees from across the South Bay and Peninsula.

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build welcomed a full house on June 19 for its latest open house in Saratoga, drawing attendees from across the South Bay and Peninsula, including Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Menlo Park.This was not your typical open house. Designed as a “Look & Learn,” the event offered a behind-the-walls preview of a home mid-construction—paired with a value-packed presentation from Founder & CEO Matthew Harrigan on one of the most common questions homeowners face: Should we remodel or rebuild?Matthew’s talk broke down key considerations such as cost vs. value, timeline expectations, existing home conditions, and long-term goals. “We wanted to offer more than just an open house,” said Harrigan. “This event was designed to help homeowners walk away with clarity about the remodel journey—whether they’re planning a small upgrade or considering starting from scratch.”The featured home is a deeply personal project for its owners—a couple who raised their family here and are now remodeling the home as a retirement gift to themselves. They were active participants in past Timeline open houses and were excited to now open their own doors to others. “They’ve lived in this home for decades and hadn’t touched it in over 30 years,” said Khanh Dang, Sales & Marketing Coordinator at Timeline. “Rather than buying something new, they chose to reinvest in the home that holds their memories and reshape it for the next chapter.”The remodel touches nearly every aspect of the house. With 406 square feet added, the team reimagined the layout to improve flow and functionality—relocating the kitchen to better connect with the living and dining spaces, introducing skylights above the island, and redesigning the vaulted ceilings in the living room for a more open, uplifting feel. Bathrooms, bedrooms, exterior finishes, and more are all being updated, creating a cohesive transformation across the entire home.The homeowners’ top priorities were clear: create a beautiful space for entertaining, stay within budget, and design a home that reflects who they are today—not who they were three decades ago. The exterior blends seamlessly into the neighborhood with a refreshed craftsman style, while the interior leans more transitional and contemporary, featuring warm neutrals and timeless details that feel inviting and bright.Guests at the event had the opportunity to explore the home’s in-progress construction, ask questions of the Timeline team, and hear directly from the homeowners about their experience. “It’s one thing to talk about whole house remodels —it’s another to stand in the space and see what’s possible,” said Khanh. “That’s why we host these events.”As the home moves toward completion, Timeline Design + Build looks forward to continuing to share updates and opening its doors again for future Look & Learn events.About Timeline Design + BuildTimeline Design + Build is a premier design-build firm specializing in custom homes in the Bay Area . With a strong commitment to great craftsmanship, beautifully functional design, and client satisfaction, Timeline combines expertise and creativity to create bespoke custom homes and remodels that stand the test of time.

