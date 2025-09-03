Timeline Design + Build Hosts Demolition Party to Kick Off New Custom Home in Los Alto

New Custom Home in Los Alto Proposed Front Exterior Designed by Timeline Design+Build Proposed Back Exterior Designed by Timeline Design+Build

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build recently marked the start of a new rebuild project in Los Altos with an intimate demolition party. The event brought together the project team of architects, designers, and builders and the homeowners’ family to swing the first hammers, symbolizing both the closing of one chapter and the exciting beginning of another.The family’s son had the honor of striking the first blows, starting in the kitchen and even his childhood bedroom—spaces filled with memories that are now making way for a new vision of home. What followed was a full demolition of the house with an excavator, clearing the way for a fresh start.A Journey from Remodel to Modern Custom Home The project began as a discussion about a smaller remodel, but as conversations continued, the family realized a custom rebuild was not only viable with their budget but also a better long-term solution. Initially considering a traditional style to match their neighborhood, they shifted toward a more modern design—one that would still complement its surroundings while prioritizing openness, natural light, and expansive windows framing views of the outdoors.“Rebuilding a home is always a journey,” said Rylan Harrigan, General Manager at Timeline Design + Build. “The initial vision may look completely different from the end result, but what remains consistent is designing a home that reflects how our clients truly want to live.”Proposed Front & Back Exterior Designed by Timeline Design+BuildA Family-Centered Design ProcessThe clients, a family of four, approached the design process collaboratively—mom, dad, son, and daughter all actively joining meetings with the Timeline team. Together, they shaped decisions big and small, ensuring the final design would reflect the way they live and grow as a family.Part of their vision included thoughtful orientation of furniture and windows, a detail that Timeline’s team carefully incorporated into the plans. “They’re sensitive to the way their home faces light and movement,” said Karla, Designer at Timeline. “It’s about creating a space that feels in sync with their lives.”Design HighlightsKarla, one of Timeline’s designers, noted that the project pushed her creatively in exciting ways. “The clients requested a kitchen without upper cabinets to maximize openness and flow,” she explained. “It challenged us to rethink storage solutions while staying true to their vision. It’s those challenges that push design to new levels—and it came together beautifully.”Other standout features include strategically placed upper windows to capture the sunrise and sunset, a detail that enhances the home’s connection to the natural rhythms of the day.Floor Plan from Our Construction DocumentsLooking AheadAs construction progresses, Timeline Design + Build and the homeowners look forward to watching the new modern custom home take shape—a space that will honor the family’s history while carrying them into the future. The home will complete construction in Summer 2026.

