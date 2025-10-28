MIRUD Releases 'Entre Os Mundos' Portuguese Album

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist MIRUD has released "Entre Os Mundos," a Portuguese-language album created between Los Angeles and Lisbon. The project combines pop, R&B, and Latin influences with Portuguese lyrics.MIRUD, born in Albania, studied opera at The Juilliard School in New York. At age 20, he was discovered by producer Arthur Pingrey, who received an Oscar nomination for his film work. MIRUD's debut performance took place at Festivali i Këngës, Albania's national music competition.His catalog includes multiple releases across different languages. "Ride The Sin" received 2.5 million YouTube views within 17 hours of release. Songs "Escondes" and "Vivir Sin Ti" entered Top 10 charts in Latin American markets. His combined streaming data shows over 20 million plays on Spotify, 35 million on Apple Music, and 37 million views on YouTube.The album features custom artwork created through 3D photography sessions. The visuals were produced in professional studio settings to complement the album's thematic content. MIRUD directed the visual concepts for the project, which include styled photography and digital design elements that accompany the audio release."I sing for people who have felt caught between cultures," said MIRUD. "This album reflects that experience."MIRUD has performed at venues including Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile, Air Albania Stadium, NY Pride, and Bushwig Festival in New York. He has worked with regional artists Genta Ismajli, Elhaida Dani, and Anxhela Peristeri.His work has been featured in Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, GQ Swiss, and Glamour Italia. He is mentioned in actress Joely Fisher's memoir. He performed at actress Connie Stevens' private birthday event. In 2024, the Albanian government recognized his contribution to representing Albanian culture internationally."Entre Os Mundos" is available on major streaming platforms.Learn more at: https://www.mirudofficial.com/ For updates, follow MIRUD on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirudofficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mirudmusic TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mirudofficial Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1vtPwOxeuiJVLKq6OsolBw About MIRUDMIRUD is a Los Angeles-based recording artist from Albania. His music combines multiple languages and genres, with releases spanning Albanian, Portuguese, Spanish, and English. He performs internationally and has built an audience across Europe, Latin America, and North America.

