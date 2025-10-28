Saskatchewan Funds Growing Research and Innovation Partnership

CANADA, October 28 - Released on October 28, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is strengthening the foundation of a unique research partnership that will support energy and mineral research and help make Saskatchewan a global leader in clean energy. To date, the province has committed $780,000 to help establish and support the operations of the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society (GIEMS).

GIEMS is a research and training partnership between Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan that began to create a collaborative pipeline of innovation and talent. As a result of Saskatchewan's ongoing international engagement efforts, a memorandum of understanding establishing the collaboration was first announced at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. The partnership aims to promote and align research and innovation in the province's energy and mineral sectors.

"GIEMS is already opening up new opportunities to accelerate research and innovation and train future leaders in these critical sectors," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This partnership will support our labour market and significantly advance Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals. It will help position Saskatchewan to be at the forefront of clean energy."

The partnership will play a key role in supporting the transition to clean energy by coordinating research efforts and fostering collaboration between the post-secondary sector, government, industry and Indigenous groups. GIEMS recently hired Executive Director, Tom Kishchuk, who is building a team to help coordinate and advance its work. Mr. Kishchuk has extensive experience in the energy sector at the provincial and national levels including leadership roles and board appointments at organizations such as the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation.

"GIEMS will unlock the full potential of the people and organizations advancing the province's energy and minerals sectors," Kishchuk said. "By engaging with academia, industry, government and Indigenous organizations to understand their needs, GIEMS will act as a bridge that connects ideas, capabilities and opportunities to achieve shared provincial goals."

Through GIEMS, post-secondary researchers will combine resources and share knowledge to help address education and research gaps in energy and mineral sectors. The partnership will also enable them to leverage research grants to continue advancing work in these areas.

"At the University of Regina, we see GIEMS as a powerful catalyst for collaboration and innovation, promoting interdisciplinary perspectives to ensure that social innovations are developed alongside technical solutions," University of Regina Vice President of Research Dr. Chris Yost said. "Our researchers are advancing knowledge that supports a more sustainable energy future, while our students gain the experience and skills needed to become future leaders who will drive Saskatchewan's energy and mineral sectors forward."

"GIEMS is developing sustainable solutions that will positively impact both people and the planet," University of Saskatchewan Vice President of Research Dr. Baljit Singh said. "Combining expertise and infrastructure from our three institutions positions GIEMS as a unique pipeline of innovation that will benefit Saskatchewan. The University of Saskatchewan is proud to contribute our research enterprise, infrastructure, and leadership to the advancement of GIEMS."

"GIEMS reflects Sask Polytech's strategic commitment to advancing industry-driven innovation," Saskatchewan Polytechnic Vice-Provost Susan Blum said. "As Saskatchewan's premier institution for applied research, our involvement in the GIEMS partnership ensures that our work-integrated learning programs are directly informed by current and emerging industry needs, helping employers access skilled talent and drive economic growth in the energy and mineral sector."

For more information on GIEMS and its work, visit: www.giems.ca.

