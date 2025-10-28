Saskatchewan Strengthens Internal Trade

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 28, 2025

New Legislation Will Reduce Regulatory Barriers

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act, to enable mutual recognition of goods and services entering the province from other Canadian provinces and territories.

"Our government remains committed to deepening interprovincial collaboration and further enhancing trade," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This Act is just one more way we are strengthening ties across the country, leading to more opportunities, jobs and services the people of Saskatchewan need and deserve. Through efforts such as these, we will remain the strongest economy in Canada."

Mutual recognition means that a good or service considered acceptable in one jurisdiction is suitable in another. The Act will allow Saskatchewan to recognize similar regulatory requirements in other provinces and territories. This means Canadian businesses won't need to go through unnecessary approval processes, saving them time, effort and reducing red tape.

In response to tariffs implemented by the United States and China, all Canadian jurisdictions have publicly committed to enhancing internal trade. Saskatchewan will continue this work alongside its federal, provincial and territorial counterparts to advance these efforts.

The province continues to take part in the Committee on Internal Trade, which has been making progress on enhancing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, reducing red tape and facilitating labour mobility.

Saskatchewan also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ontario, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island which included several commitments to reducing internal trade barriers.

For more information, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

