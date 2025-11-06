Government Provides Funding to Estevan Police Service for Child and Youth Interview Room

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is redirecting the proceeds of crime to benefit community safety and victims' programming in Saskatchewan by providing more than $56,500 to the Estevan Police Service to build and furnish a child and youth interview room.

An equal amount will also be provided to the provincial Victims' Fund, to support victims of crime and aid in the delivery of community programming.

"This investment will increase safety and security for youth victims of crime, support more effective policing and benefit public safety in southeast Saskatchewan" Rural and Remote Health Minister and MLA for Estevan Lori Carr said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod K.C. "Our government is committed to wrap-around services for all victims of crimes. The addition of this interview room will support the voices and needs of children and youth who have been victims of or witnesses to crime and allow them to move forward with hope and resilience."

Trauma-informed interview rooms improve emotional and physical wellbeing for child and youth victims. These spaces build trust and communication, which improves the investigation and prosecution of offences against children and families. The new facility in Estevan will include child and youth appropriate furniture, sound proofing and recording equipment to document interviews.

"We are grateful for the support provided by the Saskatchewan Government through Criminal Forfeiture Funding, which enables us to develop a child and youth-friendly space," Estevan Police Service Chief of Police Jamie Blunden said. "This new space will serve as a resource for law enforcement, social services, and other support organizations, ultimately enhancing our ability to serve children and families in our community."

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund includes forfeited cash and the proceeds of other forfeited assets which are converted into cash. Distributions from the Fund are designed to enhance public safety and assist victims and are made at least once per fiscal year when resources allow. Since its inception in 2009, over $10 million has gone back into Saskatchewan communities.

Most of the proceeds forfeited result from drug trafficking activity in Saskatchewan communities. Making these profits unavailable disrupts and deters future activity as traffickers are unable to purchase additional drugs to re-sell. Since April 2024, the Civil Forfeiture Office has forfeited approximately $635,000 in illegal proceeds related to fentanyl trafficking. This is the equivalent of approximately 63,500 individual doses of fentanyl.

Distributions approved in fall 2025 total over $1.6 million. In 2024-25, over $1.1 million was approved for distribution to police operations, the Victims' Fund, and community organizations.

