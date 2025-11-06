Premier Scott Moe and Gainer the Gopher Proclaim Green and White Day in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2025

This morning Premier Scott Moe was joined by special guest Gainer the Gopher to sign a proclamation designating Friday November 7th as "Green and White Day". Members of the Legislative Assembly also recognized Gainer in the house while adorned in Green and White attire.

"We are encouraging Saskatchewan to bring out their green and white as our beloved Roughriders gear up for Saturday's Western Final," Moe said. "Green and White Day is a time to show off our Rider pride and share our love of Canadian football as Rider Nation gets ready for Saturday's big game. Go Riders!"

When asked questions during the media scrum Gainer replied in gestures that were interpreted by Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club CEO Craig Reynolds.

"It is time to paint the province green and white! Gainer's got his fur brushed up, his jersey ready and he can not wait to see Rider Nation showing their colours loud and proud," Gainer said according to Craig Reynolds.

"Rider Nation's support means everything to our players, coaches and staff as we head into the Western Final," Reynolds said. "We are proud to have the Government of Saskatchewan and fans across the province behind us for this Green and White Day."

Friday, November 7th was proclaimed Green and White Day ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL Western Division Final match-up against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m.

As part of Green and White Day, residents throughout the province are encouraged to wear the team's colours.

This morning also saw the Premier and Gainer raise the Roughrider flag at the Legislature.

The Roughriders finished the regular season with a 12-6 record to secure top spot in CFL West. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the 112th Grey Cup Game in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16. Regina looks forward to hosting the exciting festival in a few short years when the 2027 Grey Cup comes to Mosaic Stadium.

