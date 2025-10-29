GO2 for Lung Cancer Marks 20 Years of 'Simply the Best' Gala, Honoring Boehringer Ingelheim for Cancer Innovation

Boehringer is helping reshape what it means to face lung cancer, and together we are creating a future with more survivors and more hope.” — GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose

WASHINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its signature “Simply the Best” Gala on Saturday, November 15, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.This year, the organization will recognize Boehringer Ingelheim with the 2025 GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Innovative Precision Medicine for its leadership in developing groundbreaking oncology therapies and steadfast commitment to patients.“We are grateful to GO2 for this honor and for recognizing Boehringer’s progress in pioneering oncology innovations in areas of high unmet need,” said Vicky Brown, U.S. senior vice president and head of Oncology and Emerging Areas, Boehringer Ingelheim. “We are committed to putting patients at the center of everything we do and look forward to continuing to work alongside GO2 and the lung cancer community to make meaningful advances that transform the lives of people with cancer.”Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths. More than 230,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2025, and one in five have no smoking history. The disease is increasingly impacting young women with no known risk factors. Yet when detected early, lung cancer is often treatable—and even curable.GO2 has been the go-to resource for people navigating lung cancer diagnosis, providing individualized assistance, connections to expert care, access to clinical trials, patient-centered research, and the latest information to improve survival.“As we celebrate the 20th year of our Simply the Best Gala, it is fitting to honor a partner like Boehringer Ingelheim, whose innovation and patient-focused mission embody the progress we have been striving toward,” said Laurie Ambrose, president and CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer. “Boehringer is helping reshape what it means to face lung cancer, and together we are creating a future with more survivors and more hope.”About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, (@go2forlungcancer), X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), Bluesky (@go2forlungcancer.bsky.social), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.