Governor Abbott Congratulates Arlington As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

October 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Arlington for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Arlington and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Arlington is now a Music Friendly Texas, Film Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“With its central location in the heart of North Texas and strong support for the arts, it’s no surprise Arlington has been named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said State Representative David Cook. “Arlington has now earned the trifecta: Music Friendly, Film Friendly, and Tourism Friendly. This achievement shows Arlington’s commitment to growth, creativity, and opportunity, and I’m proud to represent a city leading the way in Texas. I want to thank Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the City of Arlington, the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, and all those who worked diligently to earn this outstanding achievement.”

“We have all the tourism assets in Arlington needed to be a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, including the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Six Flags Over Texas, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and outstanding arts and cultural amenities,” said City of Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “What truly makes us tourism friendly, however, is the outstanding customer service provided by Arlington’s thousands of tourism and hospitality workers. They create the experiences necessary for Arlington’s 16 million annual visitors to return to our city time and again.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.